    Bank holidays in April 2023: Check out holiday list before you plan your visit

    The Reserve Bank of India released the list of bank holidays to avoid inconveniencing customers due to the closure of banks. April has a total of 15 bank holidays, including several festivals, birth anniversaries, and weekends.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Changes impacting people's lives and bank accounts are anticipated with the beginning of a new fiscal year in India. Given that April ushers in FY 2023–24, the month is very significant. The fact that there are so many bank holidays in April makes it imperative to verify the Bank Holiday List in April before doing any important financial operations.

    Every month, the Reserve Bank of India publishes a list of bank holidays to prevent clients from being inconvenienced by bank closures. There are 15 bank holidays in April, including many festivals, birthday celebrations, and weekends.

    See the list of bank holidays given by the RBI to avoid any complications with banking tasks like depositing checks or withdrawing cash. Bank holidays might create an inconvenience, but online services like net banking and mobile banking are still available, allowing users to transfer money between their accounts. 

    April 1, 2023 - Banks will be closed nationwide due to annual closing.

    April 2, 2023 - Sunday.

    April 4, 2023 - Banks will be closed in various cities due to Mahavir Jayanti.

    April 5, 2023 - Hyderabad's banks will be closed in observance of Babu Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary.

    April 7, 2023 - Good Friday will cause banks to be closed nationwide

    April 8, 2023 - The second Saturday

    April 9, 2023 - Sunday

    April 14, 2023 - Banks will be closed due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar anniversary.

    April 15, 2023 - Banks will be closed  due to Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day, and Bengali New Year.

    April 16, 2023 - Sunday

    April 18, 2023 - Shab-e-Qadr will cause banks to be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

    April 21, 2023 - Eid

    April 22, 2023 - Eid and 4th Saturday

    April 23, 2023 - Sunday 

    April 30, 2023 - Sunday

