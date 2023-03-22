Bank holidays in April 2023: Check out holiday list before you plan your visit

The Reserve Bank of India released the list of bank holidays to avoid inconveniencing customers due to the closure of banks. April has a total of 15 bank holidays, including several festivals, birth anniversaries, and weekends.

Changes impacting people's lives and bank accounts are anticipated with the beginning of a new fiscal year in India. Given that April ushers in FY 2023–24, the month is very significant. The fact that there are so many bank holidays in April makes it imperative to verify the Bank Holiday List in April before doing any important financial operations.

See the list of bank holidays given by the RBI to avoid any complications with banking tasks like depositing checks or withdrawing cash. Bank holidays might create an inconvenience, but online services like net banking and mobile banking are still available, allowing users to transfer money between their accounts.

April 1, 2023 - Banks will be closed nationwide due to annual closing.

April 2, 2023 - Sunday.

April 4, 2023 - Banks will be closed in various cities due to Mahavir Jayanti.

April 5, 2023 - Hyderabad's banks will be closed in observance of Babu Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary.

April 7, 2023 - Good Friday will cause banks to be closed nationwide

April 8, 2023 - The second Saturday

April 9, 2023 - Sunday

April 14, 2023 - Banks will be closed due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar anniversary.

April 15, 2023 - Banks will be closed due to Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day, and Bengali New Year.

April 16, 2023 - Sunday

April 18, 2023 - Shab-e-Qadr will cause banks to be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

April 21, 2023 - Eid

April 22, 2023 - Eid and 4th Saturday

April 23, 2023 - Sunday

April 30, 2023 - Sunday