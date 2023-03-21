Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India set to spend billions on airports: Here's why it makes sense

    With the surge in travel demand, India requires improved airports with greater capacity. India plans to increase the number of its airports from 148 to 220 by 2025, says Girish Linganna

    Special India set to spend billions on airports: Here is why it makes sense
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Over the course of the next two years, India is planning to invest approximately Rs 980 billion (equivalent to US$12 billion) in the development of its airports. This move comes in response to the rising demand for air travel, which has also led to increased orders for new aircraft by airlines, thereby creating a need for upgrading existing airport infrastructure, according to a Bloomberg report.

    India, which holds the title of the world's fastest-growing aviation market, plans to increase the number of its airports from 148 to 220 by 2025. Private investors have committed around $9 billion towards the construction of new airports and terminals, besides refurbishment of the existing facilities, while the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) will provide the remaining funds. 

    The expansion will include the development of greenfield projects and the modernization of former military airfields dating back to the colonial era. Despite India's population of 1.42 billion, the country only has 700 aircraft, which is fewer than the United Airlines fleet. Airports in such major cities as Delhi and Mumbai are still facing issues of limited availability of parking and landing slots.

    India is becoming more assertive on the global stage due to its growing consumer base and economic growth, which is expected to surpass China’s economy in the near future. The aviation industry in India has already made significant strides, with Air India recently announcing the largest deal in commercial aviation history. Both Boeing and Airbus have been procuring components from India for several years.

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says that India aims to become a dominant player in the aviation industry soon. The three-day CAPA India Aviation Summit commenced on Monday (March 20, 2022). According to Boeing's estimation, India's passenger traffic is anticipated to increase yearly by almost 7 per cent from 2022 to 2041, in contrast to China’s projected growth of 4.9 per cent. According to researcher Jayant Mukhopadhyaya from the International Council of Clean Transportation, the development of the aviation infrastructure in India will have significant economic benefits and improve the quality of life for many individuals who currently face challenges with poor road infrastructure and slow trains.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his desire to transform India into a global hub for connectivity and a sought-after destination for both tourists and businesses. One of the items on his agenda is connecting smaller cities through air travel.

    Air India, owned by the Tata Group, the country’s largest conglomerate, has made a request for 470 aircraft. Meanwhile, IndiGo, the top airline in the country, is anticipated to place an even bigger order. Additionally, other airlines are also increasing the number of planes in their fleets.

    MORE ACQUISITIONS

    India is striving to narrow the gap with larger aviation markets such as China through its recent acquisitions. According to Cirium’s data, the third-largest economy in Asia has placed orders for over 1,400 aircraft, which includes letters of intent (LoIs) that are not as firm as direct purchases. This number is nearly twice as much as China’s aircraft orders. In contrast, China aims to increase its number of airports to 450 by 2035 while currently operating a larger fleet than India.

    India is witnessing significant progress in airport development projects with notable contributions from such companies as the Adani Group and Zurich Airport International AG. Adani Group’s airport in Navi Mumbai, spread over 2,866 acres, is expected to cater to around 90 million passengers by 2036. Similarly, a new airport facility in New Delhi is also under development by Zurich Airport International AG, with a projected capacity of 70 million travellers. Additionally, greenfield airports are being planned in various Indian states, including Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

    POLLUTION COSTS

    According to certain professionals, big infrastructure schemes could contribute to air pollution in India. A report by Dalberg Advisors reveals that this pollution results in a $95-billion loss in GDP for the country. This emphasizes the conflict between Modi’s ambition of transforming India into a developed nation within a quarter of a century and his objective of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

    Lewis Burroughs, aviation manager at ICF International Inc. (ICFI) based in Virginia, says India has set highly ambitious targets for the aviation sector. However, achieving those goals will lead to a rise in emissions. Burroughs also states that until significant technological advancements occur, the correlation between the two will remain strong.

    India aims to create over 90 carbon-neutral airports by 2024, which is a challenging task since only two airports -- located in New Delhi and Kochi -- are currently carbon-neutral.

    Debi Goenka, the founder of the Conservation Action Trust, has raised concerns about the environmental impact of ongoing projects near Mumbai and Delhi. To minimize such impacts, selecting sites for these projects carefully is important.

    A GROWTH FOCUS

    PM Modi's emphasis on economic progress and his goal of achieving a GDP of $5 trillion by 2025 mean that aviation will remain a key area of focus for him. According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, India is expected to become a $10 trillion economy by 2035. Therefore, the aviation industry’s significance is likely to increase in the coming years.

    In January, local air traffic rose by 96% and reached the same level as before the pandemic in 2019, according to the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation. As tensions between the US and China escalate, India is becoming an attractive alternative for manufacturers seeking to relocate from China. In addition to domestic growth, such companies as Foxconn Technology Group, which partners with Apple Inc., are now establishing manufacturing facilities in India, creating many job opportunities. 

    With the surge in travel demand, India requires improved airports with greater capacity. According to Goenka, due to the size of India, it is necessary to construct additional airports to redirect traffic to various locations instead of relying on existing airports that are already overwhelmed.

    The author is a Defence and Aerospace Expert

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google may not pay for approved medical, maternity leaves ex employees form Laid off on Leave group Report gcw

    Google may not pay for approved medical, maternity leaves; ex-employees form 'Laid off on Leave' group: Report

    Sadhguru warns builders: 'We are headed for a serious disaster'

    Sadhguru warns builders: 'We are headed for a serious disaster'

    Srinagar to get a 5 lakh square feet shopping mall; Lulu group to open hypermarket

    Srinagar to get a 5 lakh square feet shopping mall; Lulu group to open hypermarket (WATCH)

    Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar removed from short-term surveillance by NSE, BSE

    Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar removed from short-term surveillance by NSE, BSE

    Opinion Canberra's wishful thinking

    Opinion: Canberra's wishful thinking

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Marcus Rashford, Nick Pope, Mason Mount withdrawal hand England major blow against Italy and Ukraine-ayh

    UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Marcus Rashford withdrawal hands England major blow

    Kirron Kher shares health update that shocks the fans, know details vma

    Kirron Kher shares health update that shocks the fans, know details

    IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today, know full forecast here AJR

    IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today, know full forecast here

    Nowruz 10 dishes you can relish with friends on Parsi New Year

    Nowruz: 10 dishes you can relish with friends on Parsi New Year

    Absolutely unacceptable US condemns attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco AJR

    'Absolutely unacceptable': US condemns attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon