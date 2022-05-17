Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Government pulls up Infosys again over GSTN portal glitch

    The CBIC said that Infosys had been directed by the government for early resolution. 

    First Published May 17, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Infosys once again found itself in the crosshairs of the government after the tech giant reported a technical glitch in the generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B and auto-population of the GSTR-3B on the Goods and Services Tax Network website. 

    In a brief statement on Twitter, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said that Infosys had been directed by the government for early resolution. 

    "A technical team is working to provide GSTR-2B and correct auto-populated GSTR-3B at the earliest," the CBIC posted.

    The CBIC further said, "Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers in filing their GSTR-3B for the month of April 2022, a proposal to extend the due date of filing GSTR-3B for April 2022 is under active consideration. Inconvenience caused to the taxpayers is regretted."

    The Infosys-developed GSTN portal is used for GST payment and return filing. This is not the first time that the government has pulled up Infosys over glitches on the portal. 

    It might be recalled that Infosys faced scathing criticism in July 2017 over similar glitches on the GST website. To recall, in March 2021, Infosys non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani had given a detailed presentation before the GST Council wherein timelines for better services, including the rollout of new facilities, were presented.

    Glitches and fixes

    Besides the GST portal another website aimed at facilitating Income Tax filing, which was also developed by Infosys, has also time and again made headlines for glitches. So much so that last year in August, the finance ministry 'summoned' Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain why the portal was plagued with issues.

    Parekh later said that Infosys was working closely with the Income Tax Department on overhauling the I-T portal and including new modules in it.

    In March this year, senior officials of the Finance Ministry had held consultations with the Infosys management on way to access taxpayers’ real-time data faster and accurately. During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a host of key issues, concerning the new portal.

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
