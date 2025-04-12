user
user icon

India's forex reserves surge by nearly $11 billion, highest in 5 weeks

They are now lower from their peak. The decline in reserves was most likely due to RBI intervention, aimed at preventing a sharp depreciation of the Rupee. The Indian Rupee is now at or near its all-time low against the US dollar.

India forex reserves surge by nearly $11 billion, highest in 5 weeks AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

India's foreign exchange reserves rose USD 10.872 billion to USD 676.26 billion in the week that ended on April 4, extending gains for the fifth straight week, official data released by RBI showed. Barring the latest jump, forex reserves had slumped for about four months, recently hitting an 11-month low.

Then followed the latest rollercoaster movement, with gains some weeks and declines the next. The forex reserves started falling after touching an all-time high of USD 704.89 billion in September.

They are now lower from their peak. The decline in reserves was most likely due to RBI intervention, aimed at preventing a sharp depreciation of the Rupee. The Indian Rupee is now at or near its all-time low against the US dollar.

The latest RBI data showed that India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, stood at USD 574.08 billion. The gold reserves currently amount to USD 79.360 billion, according to RBI data.

Estimates suggest that India's foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover approximately 10-11 months of projected imports. In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022. In 2024, the reserves rose by a little over USD 20 billion. Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent steep Rupee depreciation. The RBI strategically buys dollars when the Rupee is strong and sells when it weakens.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump blowing up 80 years of US policy: GPPi boss warns of transatlantic breakdown watch exclusive snt

Trump blowing up 80 years of US policy: GPPi boss warns of transatlantic breakdown | Watch EXCLUSIVE

EU preparing trade war 'toolbox' for months, says Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour AJR

EU preparing trade war 'toolbox' for months, says Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour

Tariffs or transformation understanding donald trump bold trade move and what it means for India snt

Tariffs or Transformation? Understanding Trump’s bold trade move and what it means for India

Auto component sector set to triple exports, hit $145 billion by 2030: NITI Aayog AJR

Auto component sector set to triple exports, hit $145 billion by 2030: NITI Aayog

Decline in US soft power may reshape global order, experts warn at Carnegie Summit AJR

Decline in US soft power may reshape global order, experts warn at Carnegie Summit

Recent Stories

Dont write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback snt

Don't write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback

X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media gcw

'X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report anr

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report

I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children ATG

'I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on ATG

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on

Recent Videos

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

Video Icon
'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

Video Icon
'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon