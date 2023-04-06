Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google employees stage walkout over mass layoffs in London

    Google's London offices were rocked as hundreds of employees staged a walkout in protest over the company's recent layoff of 12,000 workers worldwide. The move has sparked a wave of job cuts across the tech sector, with more than 2,90,000 workers losing their jobs since the start of the year.

    Google employees stage walkout over mass layoffs in London gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Following a disagreement regarding layoffs, Google workers at the company's London headquarters conducted a walkout earlier this week. Earlier this year, Google made plans to fire 12,000 employees worldwide. Many employees with more than 15 years of employment at the business have lost their positions as a result of the ongoing process. The Google cutbacks have also impacted a number of Indian workers.

    In London, Google workers who are a member of the trade union Unite claim that the company "ignored concerns" related to layoffs. The walkout was organised on April 4, as per videos on social media.

    An event was held in protest outside of Google's London headquarters in Pancras Square, according to the union trade Unite website. According to a post, "Google stated in January that it would be laying off roughly 10,000 employees across its worldwide divisions. In the UK, hundreds of workers' livelihoods are in jeopardy."

    Also Read | Amid mass layoff, Amazon now plans to reduce employee stock awards: Report

    The report also mentioned that Google holds one-on-one talks with employees but forbids the presence of union reps. According to reports, the business has also declined to listen to complaints made by people regarding the redundancy procedure.  The website stated, "This is because formally acknowledging such grievances would give individuals the right to have a union representative attend their consultation."

    According to Google, the choice to fire employees was unavoidable. The business is under pressure as a result of the hazy financial environment.

    Following a similar strike by employees at the company's Zurich headquarters in Switzerland, a demonstration was held in London. Representatives of the workforce alleged that Google refused their suggestions to limit employment cuts.

    Also Read | M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia

    According to a number of statements on LinkedIn, Google, like other tech firms, fired workers without giving them adequate notice. Even some workers have complained that the termination procedure appears capricious and random.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI revises GDP growth projection for FY24 to 6.5 percent

    RBI revises GDP growth projection to 6.5% for FY24, pauses repo rate revision

    Amid mass layoff Amazon now plans to reduce employee stock awards Report gcw

    Amid mass layoff, Amazon now plans to reduce employee stock awards: Report

    M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia anr

    M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    Apple first retail store in Mumbai to open soon Check out its FIRST glimpse gcw

    Apple to open first retail store in Mumbai soon, Check out its FIRST glimpse

    Recent Stories

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends imposing fine for not linking PAN with Aadhaar; know details AJR

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends imposing fine for not linking PAN with Aadhaar; know details

    'Salaar' makers give another glimpse of intense, rugged avatar of Prabhas (WATCH) vma

    'Salaar' makers give another glimpse of intense, rugged avatar of Prabhas (WATCH)

    Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony quits grand old party party joins BJP

    Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony quits party, set to join BJP

    President Droupudi Murmu to take Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet sortie on April 8

    President Droupudi Murmu to take Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet sortie on April 8

    Gurugram woman becomes victim of online movie review scam loses Rs 76 lakh Here is what happened gcw

    Gurugram woman becomes victim of online movie review scam, loses Rs 76 lakh; Here's what happened

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon