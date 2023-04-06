Google employees stage walkout over mass layoffs in London

Google's London offices were rocked as hundreds of employees staged a walkout in protest over the company's recent layoff of 12,000 workers worldwide. The move has sparked a wave of job cuts across the tech sector, with more than 2,90,000 workers losing their jobs since the start of the year.

Following a disagreement regarding layoffs, Google workers at the company's London headquarters conducted a walkout earlier this week. Earlier this year, Google made plans to fire 12,000 employees worldwide. Many employees with more than 15 years of employment at the business have lost their positions as a result of the ongoing process. The Google cutbacks have also impacted a number of Indian workers.

In London, Google workers who are a member of the trade union Unite claim that the company "ignored concerns" related to layoffs. The walkout was organised on April 4, as per videos on social media.

An event was held in protest outside of Google's London headquarters in Pancras Square, according to the union trade Unite website. According to a post, "Google stated in January that it would be laying off roughly 10,000 employees across its worldwide divisions. In the UK, hundreds of workers' livelihoods are in jeopardy."

Also Read | Amid mass layoff, Amazon now plans to reduce employee stock awards: Report

The report also mentioned that Google holds one-on-one talks with employees but forbids the presence of union reps. According to reports, the business has also declined to listen to complaints made by people regarding the redundancy procedure. The website stated, "This is because formally acknowledging such grievances would give individuals the right to have a union representative attend their consultation."

According to Google, the choice to fire employees was unavoidable. The business is under pressure as a result of the hazy financial environment.

Following a similar strike by employees at the company's Zurich headquarters in Switzerland, a demonstration was held in London. Representatives of the workforce alleged that Google refused their suggestions to limit employment cuts.

Also Read | M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia

According to a number of statements on LinkedIn, Google, like other tech firms, fired workers without giving them adequate notice. Even some workers have complained that the termination procedure appears capricious and random.