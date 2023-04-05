Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia

    Lulu Group International Chairman MA Yusuff Ali ranks first in the list of the richest Malayalis in the world with a net worth of $5.3 billion. 

    M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    According to Forbes' Billionaire 2023 list, which was published on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the title of Asia's richest person after challenger Gautam Adani dropped to No. 24 with $47.2 billion. With an estimated net worth of $83.4 billion, 65-year-old Ambani ranks ninth among the world's richest people, with LVMH's Bernard Arnault at the top of the list.

    Mukesh Ambani maintained his position as the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $83.4 billion, despite an 8% fall in his wealth over the previous year. He is also the richest person in both Asia and India.

    "Adani was the world's third-richest person on January 24, when he was worth nearly $126 billion. A report issued by US short-seller Hindenburg Research later that day, however, sent his companies' shares plummeting," Forbes said. 

    "Two-thirds of the top 25 are poorer than they were last year, compared to around half of the list overall," said Forbes.

    Meanwhile, Lulu Group International Chairman MA Yusuff Ali ranks first in the list of the richest Malayalis in the world with a net worth of $5.3 billion. He ranks 497th in the world and 35th in India. The Scottish Waldorf Astoria and the Great Scotland Yard Hotel, which served as the Metropolitan Police's previous headquarters, are among Yusuff Ali's other assets.

    Chris Gopala Krishnan, Dr Ravi Pillai, Sunny Varki, Joy Alukkas, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and Baiju Ravindran have also made it to the list.

    Elon Musk lost the title of the world's richest person after spending a lot of money to buy Twitter, which he partially paid for by selling Tesla shares and which alarmed investors. Bernard Arnault, the owner of LVMH, which includes brands like Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, and Louis Vuitton, tops the list for the first time with a net worth of $211 billion. 

    Musk, 51, with $180 billion net worth, is ranked No. 2, followed by Jeff Bezos with $114 billion net worth.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    Apple first retail store in Mumbai to open soon Check out its FIRST glimpse gcw

    Apple to open first retail store in Mumbai soon, Check out its FIRST glimpse

    Air India revamps inflight menu for international flights; Check them out anr

    Air India revamps inflight menu for international flights; Check them out

    pro-wrestling WWE-UFC Tag team worth USD 21 billion; here is what Vince McMahon, Triple H said about Endeavor deal-ayh

    WWE-UFC Tag team worth USD 21 billion; here's what McMahon, Triple H said about Endeavor deal

    Is Apple laying off employees from its retail team Here is what we know so far gcw

    Is Apple laying off employees from its retail team? Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw anr

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saiffi confesses to crime; Handed over to Kerala police anr

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi confesses to crime; handed over to Kerala Police

    Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane AJR

    'Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals his love for batting alongside skipper Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals his love for batting alongside skipper Sanju Samson

    IPL 2023: CSK captain MS Dhoni highest taxpayer in Jharkhand; whopping amount revealed-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK captain MS Dhoni highest taxpayer in Jharkhand; whopping amount revealed

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon