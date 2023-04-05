M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia

Lulu Group International Chairman MA Yusuff Ali ranks first in the list of the richest Malayalis in the world with a net worth of $5.3 billion.

According to Forbes' Billionaire 2023 list, which was published on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the title of Asia's richest person after challenger Gautam Adani dropped to No. 24 with $47.2 billion. With an estimated net worth of $83.4 billion, 65-year-old Ambani ranks ninth among the world's richest people, with LVMH's Bernard Arnault at the top of the list.

Mukesh Ambani maintained his position as the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $83.4 billion, despite an 8% fall in his wealth over the previous year. He is also the richest person in both Asia and India.

"Adani was the world's third-richest person on January 24, when he was worth nearly $126 billion. A report issued by US short-seller Hindenburg Research later that day, however, sent his companies' shares plummeting," Forbes said.

"Two-thirds of the top 25 are poorer than they were last year, compared to around half of the list overall," said Forbes.

Meanwhile, Lulu Group International Chairman MA Yusuff Ali ranks first in the list of the richest Malayalis in the world with a net worth of $5.3 billion. He ranks 497th in the world and 35th in India. The Scottish Waldorf Astoria and the Great Scotland Yard Hotel, which served as the Metropolitan Police's previous headquarters, are among Yusuff Ali's other assets.

Chris Gopala Krishnan, Dr Ravi Pillai, Sunny Varki, Joy Alukkas, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and Baiju Ravindran have also made it to the list.

Elon Musk lost the title of the world's richest person after spending a lot of money to buy Twitter, which he partially paid for by selling Tesla shares and which alarmed investors. Bernard Arnault, the owner of LVMH, which includes brands like Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, and Louis Vuitton, tops the list for the first time with a net worth of $211 billion.

Musk, 51, with $180 billion net worth, is ranked No. 2, followed by Jeff Bezos with $114 billion net worth.