NVIDIA announced better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, with revenue hitting $96.2 billion, up 106% from a year ago. The company's stock jumped 4% on its strong forecast, expecting next quarter's revenue to be around $108.0 billion.

Stellar Q2 Financial Performance

Tech giant NVIDIA on Wednesday (local time) reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and issued revenue guidance that topped estimates. The stock jumped 4% on the company's forecast for next fiscal year.

The company reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 26, 2026, of USD 96.2 billion, up 18% from the previous quarter and up 106% from a year ago. For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were both 75.0%. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were USD 2.46 and USD 2.22, respectively, according to a company release.

CEO Touts AI Inflection Point

"AI has reached its inflection point. It's doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue. And demand is accelerating. This time last year, one lab alone was driving the buildout; today, we have a golden age of new AI labs and startups, multiple frontier labs scaling in parallel, a thriving open-model ecosystem and physical AI coming online -- with strong momentum across the U.S. and around the world. The AI infrastructure buildout is at full steam. Vera Rubin, now in full production, was built to power exactly this moment," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

Shareholder Returns and Future Outlook

During the second quarter of fiscal 2027, NVIDIA returned approximately USD 26.0 billion to shareholders in the form of shares repurchased and cash dividends. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had approximately $99.0 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization. NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of USD 0.25 per share on October 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record on September 10, 2026.

NVIDIA said that revenue is expected to be USD 108.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. Its Data Center second-quarter revenue was USD 89.0 billion, up 18% from the previous quarter and up 117% from a year ago.

Key Business and Platform Highlights

Some of the highlights of this quarter included the announcement of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform which the company says is ramping into full production with racks running at partners including CoreWeave, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Nebius.

The company also announced strategic partnerships to establish independent compute financing platforms with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR to mobilize over USD 500 billion of third-party capital for the buildout of AI infrastructure over time, subject to definitive agreements.

It also announced that SpaceXAI will deploy NVIDIA Vera CPUs to accelerate its next generation of agentic AI applications and formed the Open Secure AI Alliance with industry leaders to advance AI safety and security.

Nividia also highlighted that it had released a major collection of open source agent tools and skills for physical AI, enabling developers to turn complex robotics, autonomous vehicle and vision AI workflows into agent-executable tasks. (ANI)