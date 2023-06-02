Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Go First turbulence causes 20 percent spike in domestic airfares

    The suspension of Go First's flights has not only affected its workforce of over 7,000 employees but has also led to a surge in air ticket prices on routes previously serviced by the airline, which operated around 170-180 flights daily.

    Go First Turbulence causes 20 percent spike in domestic airfares
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 7:12 PM IST

    Ever since cash-strapped Go First suspended its flights on May 3, the aviation industry has experienced a series of challenges, including increased airfares, concerns among aircraft lessors, and job insecurity for thousands of employees.

    While the government and stakeholders are hopeful for Go First's prompt resumption of operations, plans are underway to revive the budget airline. News agency PTI spoke with Go First employees, revealing a division in their outlook: some remain optimistic about the airline's restart, while others express pessimism based on the fate of Kingfisher Airlines and Jet Airways.

    In recent discussions between senior executives of Go First and officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), revival plans were explored.

    The suspension of Go First's flights has not only affected its workforce of over 7,000 employees but has also led to a surge in air ticket prices on routes previously serviced by the airline, which operated around 170-180 flights daily. The consequences of this situation are significant for both passengers and the industry at large.

    The crisis faced by Go First originated from the unavailability of Pratt & Whitney engines, leading to the grounding of a significant portion of its A320 neo fleet. As a result, the airline's promoters made the decision to suspend flights and initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2.

    Since May 3, Go First has not operated any flights, and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted its petition for insolvency proceedings on May 10. However, several lessors who have leased aircraft to the carrier have challenged these proceedings, seeking to reclaim their planes despite the moratorium on financial obligations and asset transfers.

    The suspension of Go First's operations has caused a notable reduction in capacity, which has contributed to an increase in airfares, particularly for travel within the D15 window (15 days before travel). Gaurav Patwari, Vice President of Air Category at Cleartrip, highlighted that fares within the D15 window have risen by 22%, while overall domestic fares have increased by over 20% compared to April.

    The civil aviation ministry is currently analyzing the routes affected by Go First's flight suspension, as airfares on certain domestic routes have become significantly higher than fares to destinations like Maldives and Dubai. This situation has created an imbalance between supply and demand, resulting in inflated prices.

    Amidst the Go First crisis, many pilots from the grounded airline are actively seeking alternative opportunities. In an effort to retain its captains, Go First has offered a monthly "retention allowance" of Rs 1 lakh, in addition to their regular salary. First officers will receive a retention allowance of Rs 50,000.

    Go First recently extended the cancellation of flights until June 4 due to operational reasons. Initially suspended for three days until May 5, the flight suspension has been repeatedly extended.

    Despite the challenges faced by Go First, the domestic demand for air travel remains robust this summer, with daily passenger numbers consistently exceeding 4.20 lakh. Consumer sentiment is strong, and leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel are at an all-time high. It is worth noting that Go First had been in operation for over 17 years.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Expect Made in Karnataka iPhones from April 2024

    Expect Made in Devanahalli iPhones from April 2024

    TCS warns employees of disciplinary action if work from office goals not met gcw

    TCS warns employees of disciplinary action if work from office goals not met

    Elon Musk is worlds riches person again not Bernard Arnault check out his current net worth gcw

    Elon Musk is world’s richest person again; Check out his current net worth

    GDP grew 6.1 percent in January-March 2023; estimated at 7.2% for 2022-23

    India's GDP grew 7.2 per cent in 2022-23; Q4 results beat forecasts

    Opinion Made in China passenger jet C919 takes flight, time for Made in India variant?

    Made in China passenger jet takes flight, time for India to build its own?

    Recent Stories

    Hard work paid off: Class 10 student of school for street children scores 60 percent marks in Board Exams anr

    Hard work paid off: Class 10 student of school for street children scores 60 percent marks in Board Exams

    Dwayne Johnson will return as Luke Hobbs in new Fast and Furious film ADC

    Dwayne Johnson will return as Luke Hobbs in new Fast and Furious film

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers urge grapplers not to take hasty decision osf

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers urge grapplers not to take hasty decision

    Tennis French Open: Zverev elated to make comeback at Roland Garros following horrific injury last season osf

    French Open 2023: Zverev elated to make comeback at Roland Garros following horrific injury last season

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon