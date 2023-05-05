Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Go First crisis: Disheartened pilots rush to Air India's walk-in job drive

    Go First crisis: Air India, a Tata Group company, is doing walk-in interviews and a hiring drive to locate 4,200 cabin personnel and 900 pilots. The recruiting push comes after Go First, India's third biggest airline, declared bankruptcy after being caught off guard by a surge in post-pandemic travel, forcing it to lay off almost 7,000 staff.
     

    Go First crisis Disheartened pilots rush to Air India walk in job drive gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    Dozens of pilots, many from crisis-hit Go First, flocked to a Tata group hotel near Delhi on Thursday for walk-in interviews with the conglomerate’s Air India airline. Many employees were taken aback by Go First's announcement on Tuesday that it had filed for bankruptcy as demand for post-pandemic air travel in the world's most populous country surged.

    "It's very disheartening, the airline was functioning as if everything was normal," said a pilot who joined Go First two years ago and was waiting in queue at Tata's Taj Hotel. "We need to jump ship to keep our pilot's licences current," he added.

    While Air India, Vistara, and the country's largest airline, IndiGo, have all held similar hiring drives in the past, but the turnout was higher than usual. They linked the figures to the predicament of Go First, formerly known as Go Airlines (India) Ltd, which employs around 7,000 people.

    Also Read | Go First crisis: DGCA asks airline to process refund to passengers; all flights cancelled till May 15

    Air India said on Twitter that the recruiting drive in Delhi and Mumbai will be extended to Friday. The airline, bought back from the government last year by salt-to-software Tata group, plans to hire more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots this year as part of a major revamp which also includes orders for a record 470 jets.

    Go First's CEO stated earlier this week that the airline is devoted to its workers and is working relentlessly to restore normal operations. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed GoFirst, a cash-strapped airline, to compensate customers who had bought tickets for cancelled or suspended flights on Thursday. 

    "DGCA has examined the response of Go First and has issued an order under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation," it added.

    Also Read | Go First crisis: Doing everything possible with utmost care for employees, CEO tells staff

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ajay Banga will be a 'transformative leader' as World Bank President: US President Joe Biden AJR

    Ajay Banga will be a 'transformative leader' as World Bank President: US President Joe Biden

    Go First crisis DGCA asks airline to process refund to passengers all flights cancelled till May 15 gcw

    Go First crisis: DGCA asks airline to process refund to passengers; all flights cancelled till May 15

    Ajay Banga selected to head World Bank, first Indian-American on top post

    Ajay Banga selected to head World Bank, first Indian-American on top post

    How Air India avoided turbulence with a LEAP unlike Go First

    How Air India avoided turbulence with a LEAP unlike Go First

    Go First crisis Doing everything possible with utmost care for employees CEO tells staff gcw

    Go First crisis: Doing everything possible with utmost care for employees, CEO tells staff

    Recent Stories

    Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and more attend (Photos) RBA

    Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and more attend (Photos)

    Khalistanis in Australia strike again; BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Sydney

    Khalistanis in Australia strike again; BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Sydney

    Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 review: Marvel fans get emotional while watching the film; read THIS RBA

    Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 review: Marvel fans get emotional, had mix reaction for the film; read THIS

    Manipur violence Train services to state halted Indian Army issues warning about fake videos on social media gcw

    Manipur violence: Train services to state halted, Indian Army issues warning about fake videos on social media

    Key NCP meeting today to elect new party president decide on next steps after Sharad Pawar gcw

    Key NCP meeting today to elect new party president, decide on next steps

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon