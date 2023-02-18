Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All GST compensation dues worth Rs 16,982 crore will be cleared, announces Nirmala Sitharaman

    "We have announced today that the entire due on the pending balance of the GST compensation will be cleared as of today," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the GST Council meeting.
     

    All GST compensation dues worth of Rs 16982 crore will be cleared announces Nirmala Sitharaman gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    After a meeting of the council that sets GST rates, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the government will clear the entire goods and services tax, or GST, compensation dues of Rs 16,982 crore from its own pocket today.

    "We have announced today that the entire due on the pending balance of the GST compensation will be cleared as of today. In other words, the entire pending balance of the GST compensation - a total of Rs 16,982 crore - will be cleared," Sitharaman said.

    Also Read | India's 'deepwater' story: How Modi govt's push for offshore exploration has appealed energy giants

    She further said, "Although this amount is not really available in the compensation fund as of today, we have decided to release this amount from our own resources and the same amount will be recouped from the future compensation cess collection." 

    She said that the funds will be released from the consolidated fund of India and recouped later.  She said that with this release, the Centre would clear the entire provisionally admissible compensation cess dues for 5 years as envisaged in the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017.

    The finance minister said that the GST Council will reduce GST on liquid jaggery, pencil sharpeners, and certain tracking devices.  Sitharaman further announced that the services supplied by courts and tribunals will be taxed under the reverse-charge mechanismand late fee for delayed filing of annual returns to be rationalised.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India deepwater story How Narendra Modi government push for offshore exploration has appealed energy giants snt

    India's 'deepwater' story: How Modi govt's push for offshore exploration has appealed energy giants

    Twitter shuts down Delhi Mumbai office Elon Musk asks staff to work from home Report gcw

    Twitter shuts down Delhi, Mumbai office; Elon Musk asks staff to work from home: Report

    Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads in United States gcw

    Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis advertisements

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO Check out his education net worth and journey till now gcw

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO; Check out his education, net worth, journey till now

    Air India orders 840 aircrafts including option to buy 370 additional jets official gcw

    Air India orders 840 aircrafts, including option to buy 370 additional jets

    Recent Stories

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23, Matchweek 24 preview and predictions: Newcastle-Liverpool, United-Leicester City arsenal chelsea tottenham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Matchweek 24 preview and predictions: Newcastle-Liverpool, United-Leicester headline

    BJP won't cross 100 mark in 2024 polls, claims Nitish Kumar; calls for Opposition unity - adt

    'BJP won't cross 100 mark in 2024 polls,' claims Nitish Kumar

    Ola Electric to invest Rs 7614 crore in setting up EV battery cell four wheeler manufacturing plants in TN gcw

    Ola Electric to invest Rs 7,614 crore in setting up EV battery cell, manufacturing plants in TN

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video Actress Nirahua BOLD bedroom song Humra Choliya Me is not to be missed RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom song ‘Humra Choliya Me' is not to be missed

    Delhi Mayor Election on February 22 as LG approves CM Kejriwal recommendation gcw

    Delhi Mayor Election on February 22 as L-G approves CM Kejriwal’s recommendation

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon