Gautam Adani joins Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos in $100 billion club; becomes richest Indian

Prior to this, Indian businessman Gautam Adani set a new record in his business career by becoming Asia's richest person and the world's 10th richest person, with a net worth of US$90.5 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaire estimates on February 3.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has entered the company of centibillionaires, reclaiming the title of wealthiest Asian with a fortune of $100 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Indian tycoon surpassed the $100 billion threshold, passing Mukesh Ambani.

With this recent change in the index, Adani is now the world's tenth richest person, with $99 billion in fortune, while Reliance Industries chairman Ambani is now the world's eleventh richest person. "Adani's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary," Bloomberg said.

Adani's net worth has climbed by $23.5 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him a new member of the $100 billion club. His net worth grew by $ 2.44 billion, or Rs 18,532 crore, on Friday. Adani's net wealth increased by 27 per cent this year through March 31.

In 2017, Amazon's Jeff Bezos was the first person to reach the $100 billion mark since Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates in 1999. Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., who joined the club in 2020, is currently the world's richest individual, with a fortune of $273 billion.

Also Read | Gautam Adani bags place in list of world's top 10 richest, surpasses Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, maintains his position at the top of the list of the world's wealthy, with a net worth of $273 billion. With a net worth of $188 billion, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks second on this list.

Also Read | Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence

Also Read | Business tycoon Gautam Adani lost over Rs 10 lakh crore wealth in just 4 days