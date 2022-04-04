Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gautam Adani joins Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos in $100 billion club; becomes richest Indian

    Prior to this, Indian businessman Gautam Adani set a new record in his business career by becoming Asia's richest person and the world's 10th richest person, with a net worth of US$90.5 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaire estimates on February 3.

    Gautam Adani joins Elon Musk Jeff Bezos in USD 100 billion club becomes richest Indian gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has entered the company of centibillionaires, reclaiming the title of wealthiest Asian with a fortune of $100 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Indian tycoon surpassed the $100 billion threshold, passing Mukesh Ambani.

    With this recent change in the index, Adani is now the world's tenth richest person, with $99 billion in fortune, while Reliance Industries chairman Ambani is now the world's eleventh richest person. "Adani's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary," Bloomberg said.

    Adani's net worth has climbed by $23.5 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him a new member of the $100 billion club. His net worth grew by $ 2.44 billion, or Rs 18,532 crore, on Friday. Adani's net wealth increased by 27 per cent this year through March 31.

    In 2017, Amazon's Jeff Bezos was the first person to reach the $100 billion mark since Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates in 1999. Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., who joined the club in 2020, is currently the world's richest individual, with a fortune of $273 billion.

     

    Also Read | Gautam Adani bags place in list of world's top 10 richest, surpasses Mark Zuckerberg

    Elon Musk, the world's richest man, maintains his position at the top of the list of the world's wealthy, with a net worth of $273 billion. With a net worth of $188 billion, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks second on this list.

    Also Read | Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence

    Also Read | Business tycoon Gautam Adani lost over Rs 10 lakh crore wealth in just 4 days

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HDFC merger likely to create to third largest entity in India gcw

    HDFC merger likely to create to third largest entity in India

    HDFC to be merged with HDFC Bank here s everything you need to know gcw

    HDFC to be merged with HDFC Bank; here's everything you need to know

    Petrol diesel price hiked by 40 paise check the new rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price hiked by 40 paise; check the new rates in your city

    Petrol diesel prices hiked again fuel price increased by Rs 8 in 13 days check rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; fuel price increased by Rs 8 in 13 days

    Rupay Card enters Nepal: Why Kathmandu opted for India's payment network

    Rupay Card enters Nepal: Why Kathmandu opted for India's payment network

    Recent Stories

    football La Liga: Pedri's masterpiece against Sevilla takes Barcelona to 2nd spot; Xavi pleased snt

    La Liga: Pedri's masterpiece against Sevilla takes Barcelona to 2nd spot; Xavi pleased

    HDFC merger likely to create to third largest entity in India gcw

    HDFC merger likely to create to third largest entity in India

    Shocking returns surprise win Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38 snt

    Shocking returns, surprise wins: Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38

    Twitter explores co-authored tweets for forthcoming Collaboration feature

    Twitter explores co-authored tweets for forthcoming Collaboration feature

    Grammys 2022 Jon Batiste to Super Sonic Foo Fighters list of winners in top 13 categories drb

    Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste to Super Sonic, Foo Fighters, list of winners in top 13 categories

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon