  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gautam Adani bags place in list of world's top 10 richest, surpasses Mark Zuckerberg

    During the COVID period, the wealth of billionaires in the world increased tenfold, increasing Gautam Adani's fortune by tenfold.

    Gautam Adani bags place in list of world s top 10 richest surpasses Mark Zuckerberg gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Gautam Adani is not only the richest person in Asia, but he is also one of the top ten richest persons in the world. According to Forbes statistics, Adani's fortune rose by approximately tenfold during the COVID period. The unique aspect is that his immediate opponent is Elon Musk in terms of growing Gautam Adani's riches as the wealth of both billionaires has increased just around tenfold since April 2020. On the other hand, Gautam Adani is busy building his wealth quickly this year as well. 

    During the COVID period, the wealth of billionaires in the world increased tenfold, increasing Gautam Adani's fortune by tenfold. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 59-year-old mogul's net worth surpassed $88.5 billion on Monday, surpassing fellow countryman Mukesh Ambani's $87.9 billion. Adani is the world's wealthiest person this year, with an almost $12 billion increase in his fortune.

    Adani also surpassed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's net wealth, which fell by $40 billion to $85 billion following a recent drop in its stock price following quarterly reporting.

    With the recent increase in his net worth, Adani has joined the exclusive club of the world's top ten richest persons. Elon Musk leads the list with a net worth of $235 billion, Jeff Bezos is second with a net worth of $183 billion, and Bernard Arnault is third with a net worth of $168 billion.

    Adani has taken control of seven airports and about a fifth of India's air traffic in only three years. In the non-state sector, his business currently owns the country's largest airport operator, power generator, and city gas merchant.

    Also Read | Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence

    Also Read | Rs 20,000 crore drug haul at Gautam Adani's Mundra Port triggers war on social media

    Also Read | Business tycoon Gautam Adani lost over Rs 10 lakh crore wealth in just 4 days

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Modi Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Hyundai Motors India clarifies; Kashmir post was from local Pakistani distributor, not company stand

    On Kashmir post row, Hyundai Motors India gives new clarification

    Hyundai Motors and Kia share Pakistan fake Kashmir solidarity day, trolled massively in India

    Hyundai Motors and Kia park inside Pakistan's fake news factory; get hammered in India for Kashmir Post

    IndusInd files bankruptcy proceedings against Zee Entertainment

    IndusInd files bankruptcy proceedings against Zee Entertainment

    Recent Stories

    Hyundai Kashmir Tweet: India, South Korea speak over phone, envoy summoned

    Hyundai Kashmir Tweet: India, South Korea speak over phone, envoy summoned

    BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year: PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu among 5 nominees-ayh

    BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year: PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu among 5 nominees

    Google Duo surpasses 5 billion downloads on Play Store - ADT

    Google Duo surpasses 5 billion downloads on Play Store

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at PM Modi over COVID spread allegations - ADT

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at PM Modi over COVID spread allegations

    Mousa Dembele retires from football: When every Tottenham star said midfielder was the best

    Mousa Dembele retires from football: When every Tottenham star said midfielder was the best

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon