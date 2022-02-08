Gautam Adani bags place in list of world's top 10 richest, surpasses Mark Zuckerberg

During the COVID period, the wealth of billionaires in the world increased tenfold, increasing Gautam Adani's fortune by tenfold.

Gautam Adani is not only the richest person in Asia, but he is also one of the top ten richest persons in the world. According to Forbes statistics, Adani's fortune rose by approximately tenfold during the COVID period. The unique aspect is that his immediate opponent is Elon Musk in terms of growing Gautam Adani's riches as the wealth of both billionaires has increased just around tenfold since April 2020. On the other hand, Gautam Adani is busy building his wealth quickly this year as well.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 59-year-old mogul's net worth surpassed $88.5 billion on Monday, surpassing fellow countryman Mukesh Ambani's $87.9 billion. Adani is the world's wealthiest person this year, with an almost $12 billion increase in his fortune.

Adani also surpassed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's net wealth, which fell by $40 billion to $85 billion following a recent drop in its stock price following quarterly reporting.

With the recent increase in his net worth, Adani has joined the exclusive club of the world's top ten richest persons. Elon Musk leads the list with a net worth of $235 billion, Jeff Bezos is second with a net worth of $183 billion, and Bernard Arnault is third with a net worth of $168 billion.

Adani has taken control of seven airports and about a fifth of India's air traffic in only three years. In the non-state sector, his business currently owns the country's largest airport operator, power generator, and city gas merchant.

