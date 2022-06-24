Gautam Adani, family pledge to donate Rs 60,000 crore for social causes to mark his 60th birthday

The donation will focus on areas such as healthcare, education, and skill development, which form the foundation of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Adani Group stated. Adani also announced the gift to social causes on Twitter. "On our father's 100thbirthday and my 60thbirthday, Adani Family is thrilled to donate Rs 60,000 cr in philanthropy towards healthcare, education, and skill development across India," the billionaire said on Twitter,

Gautam Adani, one of Asia's wealthiest people, and his family have pledged a Rs 60,000 crore gift to a variety of charitable organisations to commemorate the business tycoon's 60th birthday, which falls on June 24. The Adani Group indicated in a statement that this corpus would be managed by the Adani Foundation. Furthermore, this year marks the centennial birth anniversary of Gautam Adani's father, Shantilal Adani.

The Indian mogul, who turns 60, joins the ranks of global billionaires such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett in donating substantial portions of their fortunes to charity. According to Forbes' Real Time Billionaires list, Adani's net worth is almost $95 billion.

Adani also announced the gift to social causes on Twitter. "On our father's 100thbirthday and my 60thbirthday, Adani Family is thrilled to donate Rs 60,000 cr in philanthropy towards healthcare, education, and skill development across India," the billionaire said on Twitter.

The gift would go toward sectors like healthcare, education, and skill development, which will serve as the cornerstone for a 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' according to the statement. "The Adani Foundation has extensive expertise engaging with communities on integrated development efforts in all of these areas. Addressing these difficulties can considerably improve our future workforce's competency and competitiveness."

"This year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday, in addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my wonderful father," stated Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group.

The Adani Foundation, led by Gautam Adani, has worked in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - whether it's sustainable livelihoods, health and nutrition, and education for all, or addressing environmental concerns - with a focus on women's empowerment, collaborating with multiple stakeholders at the grassroots. According to the business statement, the foundation currently serves 3.7 million people in 2,409 villages throughout 16 Indian states.

Adani Group is made up of seven publicly traded companies with a total market value in excess of with operations in Energy, Ports & Logistics, Mining & Resources, Gas, Defence & Aerospace, and Airports. The Group has developed a leadership position in each of its business sectors in India.

