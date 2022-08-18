Freakzz NFT revolutionizes 3D art with 9,999 stunning NFTs designed by GoT, Disney and Marvel artists

In the Freakzz game, the winners are rewarded in Stablecoin, also represented as tokens. These tokens can be used to buy character assets like powerful items in their built-in marketplace.

The Freakzz NFT collection idea is born from a childhood memory of three friends who went to school together and lived in the same neighborhood. Age of Empires, League of Legends, Zelda... They spent hours on these video games, building the memories they have today. Together, they grew and evolved around their common passion: video games.

These memories are the ones that allowed the birth of their common project: Freakzz. A NFT collection composed of 9,999 3D aliens, zombies, vampires and ghosts in a Play-And-Earn video game in development. For the past 8 months, the three founders have been working on the development of their video game, which turns out to be a modernized version of the games that rocked their childhood.

The 9,999 stunning creatures of Freakzz have been designed by Game of Thrones, Marvel and Disney artists. At the heart of the team is the CEO Alex Huertas, who is a successful entrepreneur featured on the Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in 2018. This strong recognition came from the sale of Northweek, his eyewear brand, to the industry leader: Hawkers. In the past years, he also became passionate about blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies.

Alongside of him is Jorge Branger, the CMO of Freakzz. He is the first Linkedin content creator in Spain, and the head of two companies in digital marketing and content creation. Jorge is also a successful crypto investor.

The team is composed of 30 experts working everyday on the project: developers, web-designers, copywriters, 2D and motion artists, community managers...

The Play-And-Earn game under development is a real opportunity for all those who dream of reviving their childhood gaming moments. Accessible to all on browsers, it will be available in two distinct modes:

- A first mode accessible to all for free: the "Play-for-Fun" in which each player is able to choose the creature and compete against other players in an arena. Each week, they will be able to participate in a tournament where the winners will be rewarded in Stablecoin. These rewards will allow them to buy a NFT from the collection and join the great Freakzz family.

- The second mode is the "Play-and-Earn", accessible to all players who own an NFT from the collection. Once this mode is unlocked, players can wager real money in Stablecoin and the winner is rewarded with the bet of all other players.

In a market that has been struggling for several months, the NFT Freakzz collection is giving investors a new lease on life with a quality project.

Opportunities to join the project will be limited. To make sure you don't miss out on any Freakzz news, visit their website: freakzz.xyz

Disclaimer: This is a featured content