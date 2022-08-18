Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Freakzz NFT revolutionizes 3D art with 9,999 stunning NFTs designed by GoT, Disney and Marvel artists

    In the Freakzz game, the winners are rewarded in Stablecoin, also represented as tokens. These tokens can be used to buy character assets like powerful items in their built-in marketplace.

    Freakzz NFT revolutionizes 3D art with 9,999 stunning NFTs designed by GoT, Disney and Marvel artists
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    The Freakzz NFT collection idea is born from a childhood memory of three friends who went to school together and lived in the same neighborhood. Age of Empires, League of Legends, Zelda... They spent hours on these video games, building the memories they have today. Together, they grew and evolved around their common passion: video games.

    These memories are the ones that allowed the birth of their common project: Freakzz. A NFT collection composed of 9,999 3D aliens, zombies, vampires and ghosts in a Play-And-Earn video game in development. For the past 8 months, the three founders have been working on the development of their video game, which turns out to be a modernized version of the games that rocked their childhood.

    The 9,999 stunning creatures of Freakzz have been designed by Game of Thrones, Marvel and Disney artists. At the heart of the team is the CEO Alex Huertas, who is a successful entrepreneur featured on the Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in 2018. This strong recognition came from the sale of Northweek, his eyewear brand, to the industry leader: Hawkers. In the past years, he also became passionate about blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies.

    Alongside of him is Jorge Branger, the CMO of Freakzz. He is the first Linkedin content creator in Spain, and the head of two companies in digital marketing and content creation. Jorge is also a successful crypto investor.

    The team is composed of 30 experts working everyday on the project: developers, web-designers, copywriters, 2D and motion artists, community managers...

    The Play-And-Earn game under development is a real opportunity for all those who dream of reviving their childhood gaming moments. Accessible to all on browsers, it will be available in two distinct modes:

    - A first mode accessible to all for free: the "Play-for-Fun" in which each player is able to choose the creature and compete against other players in an arena. Each week, they will be able to participate in a tournament where the winners will be rewarded in Stablecoin. These rewards will allow them to buy a NFT from the collection and join the great Freakzz family.

    - The second mode is the "Play-and-Earn", accessible to all players who own an NFT from the collection. Once this mode is unlocked, players can wager real money in Stablecoin and the winner is rewarded with the bet of all other players.

    In a market that has been struggling for several months, the NFT Freakzz collection is giving investors a new lease on life with a quality project. 

    Opportunities to join the project will be limited. To make sure you don't miss out on any Freakzz news, visit their website: freakzz.xyz

     Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 7:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal praises Modi govt's ease of doing business for quick 5G allocation

    'This is ease of doing business...' Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal praises Modi govt for quick 5G allocation

    Ratan Tata backs India s first senior citizen companionship startup Goodfellows gcw

    Ratan Tata backs India's first senior citizen companionship startup Goodfellows

    SBI offers doorstep banking services to its customers; here's what we know - adt

    SBI offers doorstep banking services to its customers; here's what we know

    Huh Token (HUH): The Utimate Coin Building On Dogecoin's (DOGE) Legacy-snt

    Huh Token (HUH): The Utimate Coin Building On Dogecoin's (DOGE) Legacy

    Shiba Inu, Vita Inu, and Mehracki Token - The Three Tokens Leading The Meme Coin Revolution-snt

    Shiba Inu, Vita Inu, and Mehracki Token - The Three Tokens Leading The Meme Coin Revolution

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Manchester United icon has eyes set on Borussia Dortmund snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Manchester United icon has eyes set on Borussia Dortmund?

    If BJP tries to turn country into Hindu Rashtra India will meet same fate as Pakistan Ashok Gehlot gcw

    If BJP tries to turn country into ‘Hindu Rashtra’, India will meet same fate as Pakistan: Gehlot

    Watch: 'Baba Bulldozer' decorated with pictures of PM Modi, CM Yogi spotted during the rally in New Jersey - gps

    Watch: ‘Baba Bulldozer’ decorated with pictures of PM Modi, CM Yogi spotted during the rally in New Jersey

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Dhawan-Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win

    Common charger for your phones India likely to adopt Europe like law report gcw

    Common charger for your phones? India likely to adopt Europe-like law: Report

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon