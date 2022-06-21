'No longer live with or desire to be linked': Elon Musk's child wants to change name, gender

According to court papers available online through media portals, the former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, has sought the court to modify her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name.

Elon Musk's transgender daughter has requested that her name be changed to reflect her new gender identity and because "she no longer live with or desire to be linked to her biological father in any manner, shape, or form."

In April, she petitioned the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica for a name change as well as a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identification. It was recently brought to light in various internet media outlets.

According to court papers available online through PlainSite.org, the former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, has sought the court to modify her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name.

Xavier reportedly has a twin brother named Griffin. Elon Musk was married to Canadian author Justine Wilson from 2000 to 2008. The court hearing is set this week for Friday.

The internet document concealed her new name. Justine Wilson, her mother, divorced Musk in 2008. There was no additional reason for the schism between Musk's daughter and her father, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO who is seeking to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Musk expressed his support for the Republican Party in May, approximately a month after the name and gender change document was submitted. The Republican Party's elected members support a slew of measures that would limit transgender rights in places around the country.

Musk chimed in on the matter of transgender persons using their preferred pronouns in 2020, saying, "I fully support trans people, but all of these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare."

