Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No longer live with or desire to be linked': Elon Musk's child wants to change name, gender

    According to court papers available online through media portals, the former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, has sought the court to modify her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name.

    Elon Musk s child wants to change name gender says No longer live with or desire to be linked gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Elon Musk's transgender daughter has requested that her name be changed to reflect her new gender identity and because "she no longer live with or desire to be linked to her biological father in any manner, shape, or form."

    In April, she petitioned the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica for a name change as well as a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identification. It was recently brought to light in various internet media outlets.

    According to court papers available online through PlainSite.org, the former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, has sought the court to modify her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name.

    Xavier reportedly has a twin brother named Griffin. Elon Musk was married to Canadian author Justine Wilson from 2000 to 2008. The court hearing is set this week for Friday.

    Also Read | Elon Musk hints at layoffs in first meeting with Twitter employees

    The internet document concealed her new name. Justine Wilson, her mother, divorced Musk in 2008. There was no additional reason for the schism between Musk's daughter and her father, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO who is seeking to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

    Musk expressed his support for the Republican Party in May, approximately a month after the name and gender change document was submitted. The Republican Party's elected members support a slew of measures that would limit transgender rights in places around the country.

    Musk chimed in on the matter of transgender persons using their preferred pronouns in 2020, saying, "I fully support trans people, but all of these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare."

    Also Read | Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Immediate Edge Reviews (U.A.E): Is Immediate Edge Pro Safe Australia Trading Platform?

    Immediate Edge Reviews (U.A.E): Is Immediate Edge Pro Safe Australia Trading Platform?

    Air India likely to add over 300 narrow-body planes; Here's what we know - adt

    Air India likely to add over 300 narrow-body planes; Here's what we know

    Sony Honda collaborate for new EV company firm to be called Sony Honda Mobility Inc gcw

    Sony, Honda collaborate for new EV company, firm to be called Sony Honda Mobility Inc

    Taking a tour through the achievements of trading educator Md. Nasir-vpn

    Taking a tour through the achievements of trading educator Md. Nasir

    Elon Musk hints at layoffs in first meeting with Twitter employees gcw

    Elon Musk hints at layoffs in first meeting with Twitter employees

    Recent Stories

    Assam Floods: Situation remains grim, death toll rises to 82, NDRF team to rescue

    Assam Floods: Situation remains grim, death toll rises to 82, NDRF team to rescue

    Scam 1993 The Telgi Story to Rocket Boys 2 Freedom to Midnight watch out for these originals on SonyLIV 2 drb

    Scam 1993: The Telgi Story to Rocket Boys 2, Freedom to Midnight, watch out for these originals on SonyLIV 2.0

    Shiv Sena claims BJP conspiracy; confirms Eknath Shinde's rebellion

    Shiv Sena claims BJP conspiracy; confirms Eknath Shinde's rebellion

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions for iOS soon Report gcw

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions soon: Report

    International Day of Yoga 2022: Kapotasana to Trikonasana - 4 asanas beneficial for sportspersons-ayh

    International Day of Yoga 2022: Kapotasana to Trikonasana - 4 asanas beneficial for sportspersons

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon