Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022: Know time, significance, other details about it

    Muhurat trading is a one-off activity that happens at the Indian stock market during Diwali. Like every year, the stock market has arranged Muhurat Trading 2022 for an hour. This is a symbolic trading session held by the trading community to mark the auspicious festival. Know history, significance, timings and other details,

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022 Know time history significance other details about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Today is Diwali and on this auspicious day, people across India perform Lakshmi Puja, the Goddess of wealth and purity.  The Mumbai stock exchange considers Lakshmi Puja to be a highly favourable time for trading. The stock market has scheduled Muhurat Trading 2022 for one hour, as it does every year. The trading community is holding a symbolic trading session to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

    At the Indian stock exchange, muhurat trading is a one-time event that takes place around Diwali. The time is between 6:15 and 7:15 on Diwali night. But on the BSE and NSE, the pre-open market session will run from 6:00 to 6:08 p.m.

    Also Read | Muhurat Trading 2022: Check date, time, and list of stocks to buy on Diwali

    Due to the large trading volume around Diwali, muhurat trading is the ideal time to purchase or sell equities. The Muhurat Trading session is at its most advantageous now for both investors and traders. Diwali is known for bringing wealth and success to everybody, therefore today would be a good time to start investing in stocks. 

    Many traders hold the belief that the planets are aligned during the Muharat occasion in such a way that trading or any other work done during this time is free from the influences of evil forces and anyone who makes an investment in the market during this time is more likely to see a profitable result. This is among the key justifications for why stock investing during the Muharat trading hour is said to bring about success and fortune.

    Also Read | Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Do's and don'ts to stay safe during 'Surya Grahan' on October 25

    The practice of Muharat trading started way back in 1957 when it was decided that trading should be done at Bombay Stock Exchange on Diwali to tap the benefits of ‘Shubh Muharats’ or auspicious times. Most people have the view that Muharat trade results in riches and success. A new accounting calendar is adopted by Dalal Street residents on Diwali day.

    Last Updated Oct 24, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diwali 2022 Gold jewellery witness robust sale during Dhanteras higher demand after India Pakistan match gcw

    Diwali 2022: Gold, jewellery witness robust sale, higher demand after India-Pakistan match

    Pakistan mulling new loan from China to repay bilateral debt; asks Beijing to rollover USD 6.3 billion debt

    Pakistan mulling new loan from China to repay bilateral debt; asks Beijing to rollover $6.3 billion debt

    Akash Ambani launches Reliance Jio 5G services in Rajasthan's Nathdwara; check details - adt

    Akash Ambani launches Reliance Jio 5G services in Rajasthan's Nathdwara; check details

    Google calls India antitrust watchdog's Android decision a 'major setback' for consumers: Report AJR

    Google calls India antitrust watchdog's Android decision a 'major setback' for consumers: Report

    Infosys agrees for external gig work for employees with managers prior consent gcw

    Infosys agrees for external gig work for employees with managers' prior consent

    Recent Stories

    Netizens accuse Karan Johar of bias demand Salman Khan return drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Netizens accuse Karan Johar of bias; demand Salman Khan’s return

    Acting as tool of RSS Guv Khan has no such authority Kerala CM on resignation order of 9 VCs gcw

    'Acting as tool of RSS, Guv Khan has no such authority': Kerala CM on resignation order of 9 VCs

    Then at Sainik school in Gujarat, now in Kargil: PM Modi meets jawan after 22 years AJR

    Then at Sainik school in Gujarat, now in Kargil: PM Modi meets jawan after 22 years

    Diwali 2022 Drishyam 2 makers announce special offer on advance booking for the occasion; check out drb

    Diwali 2022: Drishyam 2 makers announce special offer on advance booking for the occasion; check out

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: We stand for each other in bad times - Arshdeep Singh on Asia Cup dropped catch-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'We stand for each other in bad times' - Arshdeep on Asia Cup dropped catch

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon