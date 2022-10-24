Diwali Muhurat trading 2022: Know time, significance, other details about it

Muhurat trading is a one-off activity that happens at the Indian stock market during Diwali. Like every year, the stock market has arranged Muhurat Trading 2022 for an hour. This is a symbolic trading session held by the trading community to mark the auspicious festival. Know history, significance, timings and other details,

Today is Diwali and on this auspicious day, people across India perform Lakshmi Puja, the Goddess of wealth and purity. The Mumbai stock exchange considers Lakshmi Puja to be a highly favourable time for trading. The stock market has scheduled Muhurat Trading 2022 for one hour, as it does every year. The trading community is holding a symbolic trading session to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

At the Indian stock exchange, muhurat trading is a one-time event that takes place around Diwali. The time is between 6:15 and 7:15 on Diwali night. But on the BSE and NSE, the pre-open market session will run from 6:00 to 6:08 p.m.

Due to the large trading volume around Diwali, muhurat trading is the ideal time to purchase or sell equities. The Muhurat Trading session is at its most advantageous now for both investors and traders. Diwali is known for bringing wealth and success to everybody, therefore today would be a good time to start investing in stocks.

Many traders hold the belief that the planets are aligned during the Muharat occasion in such a way that trading or any other work done during this time is free from the influences of evil forces and anyone who makes an investment in the market during this time is more likely to see a profitable result. This is among the key justifications for why stock investing during the Muharat trading hour is said to bring about success and fortune.

The practice of Muharat trading started way back in 1957 when it was decided that trading should be done at Bombay Stock Exchange on Diwali to tap the benefits of ‘Shubh Muharats’ or auspicious times. Most people have the view that Muharat trade results in riches and success. A new accounting calendar is adopted by Dalal Street residents on Diwali day.