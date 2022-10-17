Muhurat Trading 2022: Check date, market timing and list of stocks to buy on Diwali

According to the Hindu calendar year, this year's Diwali Muhurat Trading session would also mark the start of Samvat 2079. It is said that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

The National Stock Exchange and the domestic stock exchanges BSE are all set to conduct the customary one-hour special 'Muhurat' trading on October 24, 2022 between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm. It is reportedly said that the block deal session will be held from 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm. The pre-open session will take place between 6:00 pm and 6:08 pm.

Check Muhurat Trading timings 2022

Block Deal Session 5:45 pm – 6.00 pm

Pre-Open Market 6.00 pm – 6.08 pm

Normal Market 6.15 pm-7.15 pm

Call Auction Session 6.20 pm – 7.05 pm

Closing Session 7.15 pm – 7.25 pm

List of stocks to buy:

According to the customs and traditions, it is believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. It can be seen that market participants prefer to buy some stocks during this auspicious session. Here are a few stocks which are recommended by top brokers for this Diwali.

According to various reports, as many as 12 stocks are likely to deliver a solid return to investors by next Diwali. From the large cap space, the reports recommended players such as Britannia Industries (Target price: Rs 4,600), Cipla (Rs 1,268), Hero MotoCorp (Rs 3,161), ICICI Bank (Rs 1,079) and UltraTech Cement (Rs 8,581).

In the broader space, Ajanta Pharma (Target price: Rs 1,491), Bata India (Rs 2,240), CCL Products (Rs 700), Federal Bank (Rs 149), JK Lakshmi Cements (Rs 786), INOX Leisure (Rs 720) and La Opala RG (Rs 500) are likely to receive positive response.

Meanwhile, Axis Securities has recommended nine stocks that it expects to deliver up to 28 percent return over the next 12 months.

This includes IDFC First Bank, Westlife Development, ITC, Sundaram Finance, Ashok Leyland, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Indian Hotels Company, Nocil, and Polycab, among others.