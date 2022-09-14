Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crushing Hustles to the Top "Says Young Serial Entrepreneur Ramees TC

    Crushing Hustles to the Top Says Young Serial Entrepreneur Ramees TC-snt
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    The kind of success and the level of momentum certain industries and sectors have seen can be attributed to the incessant hard work and the relentless drive of certain young professionals and entrepreneurs, who have been putting their best foot forward and changing the game of their respective niches. It is necessary to talk more about such talented beings for the world to take inspiration from. One such inspiring serial entrepreneur is Ramees Abdul Kareem TC. Interestingly, he is in his 20s and still has managed to create milestones, emerging as one of the finest entrepreneurs in the Middle East.

    With so many things on their plates, business enterprises and also individuals who are involved in business are pretty stressed out these days. However, there are a lot of things that can certainly make their lives a lot better. It is inspiration and passion, if you are not passionate, how are you supposed to enjoy the work that you have chosen for yourself? With such innovative ideas and ideologies, Ramees TC is the top notch entrepreneur who is working pretty hard these days, more than he should actually be.

    "I really consider working on yourself a very important part of life, because you are the only person who will remain constant in your life and every individual, everything is eventually going to fade away. Therefore, one has to consolidate their true models and remain involved in the type of career that stirs them from inside, that comes naturally to them and are actually talented in it. There is no reason trying hard in investing something that you do not enjoy under any circumstances. Yes, it is completely understandable that some people do it for money, but even if that is the particular circumstance, it is absolutely unbelievable to imagine how one can bear to carry on the same monotonous work." Says Ramees TC.

    Ramees TC is a young entrepreneur who strives to learn as much as he can before investing it in the world of entrepreneurship. He started his journey a few years back when he got involved with a product company. He is the Owner & Partner in Shadow Fitness Centre and KURRA Football Academy & turf.

    Entrepreneurs lead the way. But positioning yourself as a leader is not just about having the right answers — odds are you won't have the right ones in every situation. It's more about knowing where to find the answers. You'll have to make a lot of tough decisions in your new line of duty, so you need to have confidence in the decisions you make on a day-to-day basis he said.

    Ramees TC says fear of failure is one reason that many entrepreneurs fall by the wayside. Successful entrepreneurs view failure as a positive experience —something to learn from and overcome in the future. All entrepreneurs inevitably make mistakes along the path to success. But what matters most is that you own your failures and take full responsibility for the knock-backs and move forward quickly.

    Life is like a car accelerator, it's up to us whether to reach the destination in years or months, the control is in our hands. And Ramees TC has now accelerated it to the top gear and with his untiring efforts and God's grace, he is not going to stop ever.

    Catch Him on Instagram @iamrameestc & Facebook @tcramees

