    New cruise ships to turn solid waste to energy at sea; Read how

    Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas and Silversea Cruises' Silver Nova will implement waste-to-energy systems onboard, enhance their Green Hubs program, and leverage technology to combat food waste.

    Cruise ships to turn solid waste to energy at sea
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 9:00 PM IST

    Did you know that the largest cruise ships in the world could soon be leading the way in repurposing waste for energy generation? Royal Caribbean Group's newest ships, including Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas and Silversea Cruises' Silver Nova, will feature innovative systems that directly convert solid waste into energy onboard.

    These groundbreaking systems, known as Microwave-Assisted Pyrolysis (MAP) and Micro Auto Gasification (MAG), will enable the ships to convert waste into synthesis gas (syngas) that can be used as a direct source of energy. This sustainable approach mirrors the operations of land-based waste-to-energy facilities, promoting efficient and eco-friendly waste repurposing. Additionally, the systems produce biochar, a byproduct that can serve as a nutrient for soil.

    Using AI to Reduce Food Wastage

    In addition to waste-to-energy initiatives, the Royal Caribbean Group is implementing comprehensive waste management strategies, particularly in reducing food waste across its fleet by 50 per cent by 2025. The company has implemented various measures, including:

    * Developing a proprietary platform that utilizes data to monitor food supply and accurately estimate the necessary production and ordering quantities on a daily basis.

    * Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to dynamically adjust food production in real-time, ensuring optimal utilization.

    * Appointing dedicated onboard food waste personnel to oversee and train crew members in waste management practices.

    * Tracking guest preferences to adjust menu preparations and ordering, reducing unnecessary food waste.

    * Launching a crew-wide food waste awareness campaign in dining areas.

    Royal Caribbean Group has already achieved a notable 24 per cent reduction in food waste by addressing the root causes, such as inventory management and over-preparation, in the food system. Through these innovative waste management approaches and sustainable practices, the cruise industry is taking significant steps towards minimizing its environmental impact and embracing a more eco-conscious future.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 9:00 PM IST
