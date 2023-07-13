WATCH: Gaffe-prone Biden calls Ukraine President Zelenskyy as 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit; video goes viral

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden recently made another blunder when he confused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russian President Putin and referred to him as "Vladimir".

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, US President Joe Biden made a gaffe by confusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russian President Putin, referring to Zelenskyy as "Vladimir." "Vladimir and I … I shouldn't be so familiar," said Biden. However, he quickly realized his mistake and corrected himself in the next sentence, acknowledging his familiarity with Zelenskyy.

Biden mentioned his discussions with President Zelenskyy about guarantees and their meetings in Ukraine and other locations. "Mr. Zelensky and I talked about the kind of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places," he stated.

It's worth noting that "Volodymyr" is the commonly used version of the name in Ukraine, while "Vladimir" is associated with the Russian variant.

A video of Biden's speech went viral on social media, with some suggesting that he should retire due to these frequent blunders. Others defended him, acknowledging that "Volodymyr" and "Vladimir" are similar variations of the same name, making the mistake understandable.

"Surely America should protect their President and just admit he needs to retire…it's embarrassing and surely all Americans both Republicans and Democrats would be big enough to accept father time has no political gain," wrote one user.

"That's literally his first name. Voldymyr is the Ukrainian way of saying Vladimir which is the Russian," commented a second user.

A third added, ''Volodymyr and Vladimir aren't that different really tho are they. Obviously it's not ideal but some people mistakenly said osama for Obama too."

This incident adds to a series of gaffes made by President Biden. During his 2022 State of the Union address, he mistakenly referred to "Ukrainians" as "Iranians" when discussing Russian President Putin's invasion of Ukraine. He has also made verbal slip-ups, such as stating that Putin was "losing the war in Iraq" instead of Ukraine.

“Putin may circle [capital city] Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said. He also asked if a lawmaker who had died was present during a White House conference.

Public opinion polling indicates that a majority of Americans have concerns about President Biden's age, considering his recent gaffes. However, his doctor declared him healthy and "fit for duty" following a physical examination in February, as reported by Reuters.