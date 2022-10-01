Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 25.5, effective from today; Check latest rates

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 25.50 with immediate effect. With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,859, instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi.

    From today, a 19 kilogramme commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 1,959 instead of Rs 1,995.50, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai will cost Rs 1,811.50 instead of Rs 1,844, and a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai will cost Rs 2,009.50 instead of Rs 2,045.

    Commercial LPG cylinder prices were also cut on September 1. Previously, on July 6, prices for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were reduced by 8.5 cents per unit.

    Domestic cylinder prices, on the other hand, will stay stable. Domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders measuring 14.2 kgs were priced at $50 per unit on July 6. Prices for home cylinders were already updated on May 19, 2022. It is now selling for Rs 1,053 per unit in the national capital of Delhi.

    Furthermore, it sells for 1,079, 1,052.5, and 1,068.5 in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, respectively. Rates vary by state and are determined by the local VAT. Commercial LPG pricing have primarily been cost-driven, moving in lockstep with changes in international rates.

    Because of the price disparity between market-priced commercial LPG and lower-cost residential cooking gas, cylinders intended for kitchens have been diverted into commercial enterprises. Even as domestic LPG prices have been on the upsurge, burdening the common man, an interesting fact to note is that cooking gas rates have been revised an astounding 58 times in the last five years.

