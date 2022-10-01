Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5G launch in India: Delhi Airport Terminal 3 is now 5G-ready, 20-times faster connectivity promised

    Delhi International airport Terminal 3 has become 5G ready ahead of the launch of 5G services in India. The Indian government is launching 5G services on October 1.  Officials announced that passengers carrying a 5G-enabled smartphone with 5G SIM cards could experience this immediately after services roll out in the country. 
     

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 9:40 AM IST

    India is gearing up for the launch of 5G services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be officially launching the 5G services on October 1, although the general availability is likely to take a few more weeks. The international airport at Delhi Airport Terminal 3 will be the first 5G-ready airport in India. Delhi Airport has also said that 5G services would be available across the country beginning October 1, as has been predicted in recent weeks.

    Without specifying which telecom operator's 5G network would be available at the Terminal, the airport authorities has stated that anyone with a 5G-enabled phone will be able to access speedier network services across Terminal 3 to begin the process. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has issued an official statement stating that travellers travelling from Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport will soon be able to utilise the 5G network. According to the government, the 5G network would provide 20 times the data speed of the airport's current Wi-Fi system.

    According to DIAL, passengers having 5G connection in their smartphones will benefit from improved signal strength and seamless connectivity at the domestic departure pier and international arrival baggage area at Terminal 3, as well as multi-level car parking (MLCP). The T3 will gradually introduce 5G network connection.

    Following the 5G spectrum auctions and subsequent allocations to telcos, the Indian government has been working tirelessly to secure the country's rapid implementation of 5G services.

    Last month, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the government expects 5G services to be available in the country by October 12, and that the Centre will ensure that the costs are accessible for customers.

    According to Vaishnaw, installations are underway, and telecom operations are focused on the smooth introduction of 5G services. According to the minister, the government would ensure that 5G plans remain affordable to the general population.

    The 5G services would be phased in, with 13 cities anticipated to receive 5G internet services during the initial phase. Airtel, for example, has previously announced that 4G customers would not require a new SIM card to access 5G services. However, everyone should ensure that their phone is capable of supporting Indian 5G network bands from various providers.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 9:40 AM IST
