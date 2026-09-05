Chinese and Russian diplomats in Mumbai highlight using civilisational heritage and trade to foster stability amid global friction. China's Consul-General QIN Jie advocated for deeper people-to-people ties, while his Russian counterpart cited tourism.

Amid mounting global geopolitical friction, Asian and Eurasian powers are turning toward civilisational heritage and trade ties to foster stability. Speaking to ANI News on the sidelines of the Global Impact Forum: Edition II – Civilisation Legacy in Mumbai on Saturday, QIN Jie, Consul-General of China in Mumbai, advocated for deeper people-to-people ties, noting, "Take China and India, for example. For thousands of years, China and India have learned from each other... For deep learning and the exchange of culture, we should encourage more people to visit each other's countries, especially building on the journey we have walked in past years."

China Advocates for Deeper Ties

Fostering Diplomatic Momentum

On the issue of high-level diplomatic momentum, QIN Jie referenced NSA Ajit Doval's trip to Beijing and local civic engagements, "Mr. Doval visited Beijing, and we have a lot of ministers visiting each other, as well as exchanges at other levels... a sister-cities programme in Mumbai, university sports events where college students participated, and discussions on space cooperation. This is very encouraging momentum."

Economic Cooperation and Global Growth

Addressing financial sector synergies, the Consul-General pointed to established commercial links, stating, "We have Chinese banks present here in Mumbai, like Bank of China and ICBC... Such practical cooperation is vital for bilateral relations."

He also positioned both nations as global growth drivers and emphasised, "China and India have large economies. One is number one, and India is number three in terms of PPP (Purchasing Power Parity). So we should really think about how China and India can work together to contribute to global growth, mutual learning, and borrowing experience from each other."

BRICS as a Platform for Stability

Looking ahead to expectations from upcoming platforms like the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, he stressed that these forums offer crucial spaces for strategic alignment. Navigating global geopolitics, QIN Jie asserted that BRICS offers predictability in uncertain times, remarking, "What the BRICS Summit and BRICS platform can do is to provide certainty and predictability... BRICS is very open; it is an inclusive group rather than an exclusive one."

Russia Highlights Civic Milestones and Tourism

Also speaking to ANI News, Aleksandr Fursov, Deputy Consul General of the Russian Consulate in Mumbai, highlighted upcoming civic milestones, saying, "In 2027, we are celebrating a jubilee—the 60th anniversary of establishing sister-city relations between Saint Petersburg and Mumbai—and we would like to mark this anniversary in a special way."

Addressing the need to bridge information gaps, Fursov noted that despite superficial differences, shared human values bind both nations, "There is still a limited perception of modern Russia among Indians, and vice versa... First, we should work in this direction: we should explain, demonstrate, and share more information about each other." He positioned tourism as a catalyst for investment and commercial ties and highlighted streamlined travel, stating, "It has become much easier for our Indian friends to visit Russia, since you can apply for an e-visa online right from your home, and within about four days, you receive the visa."

Cultural Exchange for Global Unification

Earlier, inaugurating the forum, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "In today's fragmented world, true unification cannot rely on political dialogue alone, it demands people-to-people connections, cultural exchange, and economic cooperation."

Invoking India's foundational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), Fadnavis added that ancient civilisations offer time-tested wisdom to build a collaborative international order when political consensus falters. (ANI)