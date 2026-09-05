TCS's subsidiary HyperVault will invest Rs 70,000 crore to build a 1 GW AI data centre campus in Hyderabad. The project on 264 acres aims to cater to AI firms, support GPU workloads, and is expected to create thousands of jobs in the region.

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Ltd will develop an AI data centre campus of up to 1 gigawatt capacity in Hyderabad, with HyperVault and its partners expected to invest up to Rs 70,000 crore in building and managing the infrastructure.

HyperVault has secured 264 acres of land for the large-scale campus, which will be developed in phases based on customer demand and technology requirements, TCS said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Project Scope and Impact

The purpose-built campus will cater to frontier AI companies and hyperscalers, supporting high-density GPU deployments for AI training, inference and advanced computing workloads. At full build-out, the campus is expected to rank among the largest and most advanced AI infrastructure campuses in India, the company said. It will also use green energy and water-neutral design principles.

The project is expected to generate several thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region and could support the wider AI infrastructure ecosystem across power, cooling, networking, construction, engineering and operations, TCS said.

A 'Historic' Project for Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in a meeting with officials from TCS' HyperVault, described the project as “historic” for Telangana and India, saying access to AI models and computing capacity was becoming increasingly important.

“This establishes that Hyderabad is now at the forefront of the global AI revolution with a strong focus on infrastructure,” Reddy said. He further added that, “This decade is one of Artificial Intelligence. Access to AI models and compute is fast-becoming public infrastructure and having this compute reside in Telangana gives us an advantage.”

Advancing TCS's Infrastructure Strategy

TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan said the project advances the company's strategy of combining infrastructure with its technology capabilities. “HyperVault advances TCS’ Infrastructure-to-Intelligence strategy by bringing together AI-ready infrastructure with our cloud, engineering, enterprise transformation and AI capabilities,” Krithivasan said.

He added that Hyderabad offers the “scale, talent and ecosystem” needed to serve global customers.

Designed for Future AI Needs

HyperVault CEO and Managing Director Deepesh Kiran Nanda said the facility is being designed to support the growing requirements of AI infrastructure. “We are building infrastructure for where AI is going: higher density, liquid cooling, larger power blocks and faster deployment,” Nanda said.

The campus will use liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, high rack density and network connectivity, with an energy model combining green power and reliability, according to the release. The project is expected to be developed in phases, with the company's wider HyperVault platform being built towards capacity exceeding one gigawatt, the release said. (ANI)