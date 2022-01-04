  • Facebook
    Another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav on IT radar, raids at 40 places of ACE Group builder Ajay Chaudhary

    A number of businessmen are on the radar of the Income Tax Department. Recently perfume businessmen Pushapraj Pampi Jain and Piyush Jain and others were raided by the IT Department. 

    Another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav on IT radar, raids at 40 places of ACE Group builder Ajay Chaudhary-dnm
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    In a fresh row, a close aide of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Ajay Chaudhary is in trouble with the Income Tax Department raiding several places linked to ACE Group chairman. According to the report, raids are underway at 40 places of ACE Group including Delhi, Noida and Agra. Choudhary is one of the prominent builders in the NCR area.

    Chaudhary is said to have close contact with Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav. The IT team has reportedly claimed that it had a doubt regarding tax evasion and is trying to get information on the money transactions of the builder.

    According to reports, the team is also examining the hard disk and digital equipment of the builder. The IT team has mentioned that they had a suspicion regarding tax evasion and after getting more information they formed a team of elite officials to conduct the raid, news agency IANS mentioned citing sources.

    Also read: Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav

    Earlier, on December 31, the I-T department carried out raids at 35 different locations belonging to perfume baron and SP MLC Pushpraj Jain ‘Pampi’. As per sources, the raids have indicated tax evasion of around Rs 150 crore by a joint venture owned by Pampi Jain and Mumbai-based Bhoomi Developers.

    On December 26, perfume trader Piyush Jain was arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence on the basis of evidence and his purported confession under Section 132 of the CGST Act and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody a day later.  The officials had seized over Rs 197 crore cash apart from 26 kg gold and a huge quantity of sandalwood oil.

    BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had alleged during their rallies that Piyush Jain is linked to the Samajwadi Party, an allegation denied by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

    A number of businessmen are on radar of the Income Tax Department.

