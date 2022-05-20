Business and Human Rights Resource Centre Qatar migrant workers' info 'inaccurate'

Facts have been distorted and the death rate of the migrant workers in Qatar has been fabricated to a false number. Qatar has since won the right to host the World Cup 10 years ago, and this has not been received well by the countries around the globe.

Qatar has been awarded the chance to host the FIFA world cup and this has not been digested well by the western world. The business and human rights resource center has been accusing Qatar of not providing the necessary protection to the migrant workers in Qatar. The organization also put false allegations of 6,500 deaths in the country during the hustle and bustle of the world cup preparations. However, the death rate is far less than that in numbers. Facts have been distorted and the death rate of the migrant workers in Qatar has been fabricated to a false number. Qatar has since won the right to host the World Cup 10 years ago, and this has not been received well by the countries around the globe.

Death Records Have Been Quiet Low During The World Cup Preparations

In the past 10 years, Qatar has made a lot of progress and has been preparing well for the football tournament in 2022. They have built seven new stadiums and dozens of major projects are also underway. Business and human rights resources have accused the country of untimely deaths of migrant workers from Bangladesh, Nepal, and India.

Qatar has been accused of never-ending death records but the allegations are not supported by any kind of proof. The death rate has been low in the country since the World Cup infrastructure projects have begun. The labor rights in the Gulf have also been reformed which has helped the workers to lead a better life. Less than 200 migrant workers have died since 2011 since Qatar won the right to host the World Cup which is a quite low percentage.

A 3-day Technical Mission Was Held To Improve The Conditions of Migrant Workers In Qatar

The ITUC-Asia Pacific has conducted a three-day technical mission to Qatar. The mission aimed to understand the labor reforms. The implementation of the new labor laws in Qatar has also been promoted. The team is working toward identifying the remaining gaps to provide full protection to the migrant workers in Qatar. They have also put forward recommendations to improve the quality of living and working conditions of migrant workers.

Qatar Has Prohibited Work Between 10 and 3:30 pm Due To Excessive Heat

According to the allegations made by the western media, the significant factor behind the death of most workers in Qatar is the long working hours of laborers in the intense heat. The UN’s International Labour Organization revealed that in the last four months of the year the workers faced heat stress due to working outside.

However, the facts reveal an opposite story. Since May 2021, new heat stress legislation prohibits work outdoors between 10 am and 3.30 pm. During the summer months, outdoor work is banned. The laborers don’t have to work outdoors when the temperatures rise above 32.1°. There has been a significant decline in heat-related cases during the Qatar Red Crescent Clinics. 338 businesses were shut down due to non-compliance with this rule.

Committee Organizing the World Cup In Qatar Shared Their Views On The Ongoing Blame Game On Qatar

The committee organizing the World Cup in Qatar cleared their stance and shared their side of the story.

A spokesperson for FIFA shared: “We deeply regret all of these tragedies and investigated each incident to ensure lessons were learned. We have always maintained transparency around this issue and dispute inaccurate claims around the number of workers who have died on our projects.”

Qatar is fully committed to protecting the rights of workers working on the Fifa projects.

“With the very stringent health and safety measures on-site … the frequency of accidents on Fifa World Cup construction sites has been low when compared to other major construction projects around the world,” they said,

