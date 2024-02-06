Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru’s BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears!

    BBMP in Bengaluru offers a 50% discount on property tax arrears for those who have paid half and appealed. A drive targets businesses with overdue taxes, sparking protests. Approximately 30% of property owners evade taxes. BBMP advises paying 50% and appealing for potential government refunds. They're also preparing a report on improving Bengaluru's brand image.

    Bengaluru's BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears! vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    To ease the burden on Taxpayers, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a significant concession on property tax arrears. Under this new scheme, building owners with outstanding property tax can avail themselves of a 50% discount. The decision comes as part of BBMP's efforts to meet revenue targets by the end of the financial year.

    Tushar Girinath, the Chief Commissioner of BBMP, clarified that the tax concession would only apply to those who have paid at least half of their outstanding ERO tax and have submitted an appeal. Property owners must pay half of the due tax and file an appeal with the corporation to qualify for the rebate.

    Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru

    DCM DK Shivakumar had earlier hinted at such a tax concession, indicating the corporation's willingness to explore new avenues to boost revenue. Alongside discussions on concessions, BBMP has also initiated alternative methods for tax collection to meet its targets.

    One such initiative includes a special drive in the Peenya Industrial Area targeting businesses with outstanding tax bills. Several companies that have neglected their corporation tax obligations dating back to 2016-17 were issued notices during this drive. However, protests erupted when BBMP officials abruptly sealed some of these establishments. DCM DK Shivakumar intervened, instructing officials not to seal the premises and promising to address the issue.

    BBMP's focus on tax collection has also highlighted instances of property tax evasion, with approximately 30% of property owners failing to pay taxes on time. The corporation has issued stern notices to those withholding substantial tax amounts, highlighting the importance of obedience.

    Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP seek Rs 500 crore to build state-of-the-art medical college in Bengaluru

    Regarding the pending tax rebate from the government, BBMP advises property owners to pay 50% of their outstanding tax to the corporation and then appeal for a potential refund if the government relaxes tax regulations. Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath assured that any funds paid would be refunded if tax relaxations are implemented.

    In addition to tax-related matters, BBMP is gearing up to submit a report on Brand Bengaluru to DyCM DK Shivakumar. This report, compiled with input from various sectors, will influence budget allocations based on suggested improvements for enhancing Bengaluru’s brand image.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Privilege to welcome Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull See photo here gcw

    'Privilege to welcome...' Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull; See photo here

    I fight for you. You fight alongside me Distressed Byju's CEO's email to employees on salary delay revealed snt

    'I fight for you. You fight alongside me': Distressed Byju's CEO's email to employees on salary delay revealed

    Wall-Street's billion-dollar historic shift: India surges as premier investment destination, rivaling China snt

    Wall-Street's billion-dollar historic shift: India surges as premier investment destination, rivaling China

    Explained How a multinational company in Hong Kong lost over $25 million to deepfake conference call snt

    Explained: How a multinational company in Hong Kong lost over $25 million to deepfake conference call

    Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru vkp

    Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    ' The minister is shameless...': PC George against FM KN Balagopal on Kerala Budget rkn

    ' The minister is shameless...': PC George against FM KN Balagopal on Kerala Budget

    Nothing Phone 2a design leaked phone likely to skip Glyph interface gcw

    Nothing Phone 2(a) design leaked, phone likely to skip Glyph interface

    Who is Nayib Bukele? touted as 'World's coolest dictator' sweeping El Salvador politics and ending violence avv

    Who is Nayib Bukele? touted as ‘World's coolest dictator’ sweeping El Salvador politics and ending violence

    cricket New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test: New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson gets six centuries in six Tests osf

    New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test: New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson gets six centuries in six Tests

    Madhya Pradesh shocker: Refused tobacco, man hacks 5-year-old to death in Shahdol district snt

    Madhya Pradesh shocker: Refused tobacco, man hacks 5-year-old to death in Shahdol district

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon