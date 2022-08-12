Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Banks to remain shut for 5 days in these cities this week; Here's the full list here

    Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state. Please check the list of bank holidays in your city before visiting the branch. Please check if your state and city branch is closed or not for hassle free experience. 

    Banks to remain shut for 5 days from today in these cities this week Here s the full list here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Banks will remain closed for six days from today in some cities due to various festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. The Negotiable Instruments Act authorises the declaration of certain holidays. You will need to put off any crucial job you have to do for the bank. There are several days when banks across India are closed, while bank holidays vary by state.

    There are 18 bank holidays in August out of which six are weekend leaves. There are 13 regional holidays whereby lenders in some specific areas remain closed due to occasions in that particular areas. Banks will remain closed on August 8, 9, 11, 12 13 and 14 on next week for Muharram, Rakasha Bandhan and the weekend. It must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

    August 12: Raksha Bandhan
    This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two days-11 August and 12 August. Banks in Kanpur, and Lucknow will remain shut on August 12 for Rakhi festival.

    Also Read | Mukesh Ambani draws ‘nil’ salary for second consecutive year

    August 13: Patriot’s Day
    Banks in Imphal will remain closed on August 13

    August 14: Sunday

    August 15: Independence Day

    August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)
    Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur for Parsi New Year.

    Also Read | Tata Motors acquires Ford India's manufacturing plant in Sanand for Rs 725 crore

    Other bank holidays you need to know: 

    August 18: Janmashtami
    It will closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

    August 19: Janmashtami
    Banks to be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

    If you work in banking, you should call your local branch to confirm the bank holidays for your area in August in order to minimise any disruption.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Billionaire Samsung boss Lee Jae yong convicted of corruption gets Presidential pardon gcw

    Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong, convicted of corruption, gets Presidential pardon

    Income Taxpayers cannot join this govt scheme from October 1 - adt

    Income Taxpayers cannot join this govt scheme from October 1

    7.3 percent of Indian population owned digital currency in 2021 united nations snt

    7.3% of Indian population owned digital currency in 2021

    Gucci Tag Heuer to start accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in USA gcw

    Gucci, Tag Heuer to start accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in USA

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Maruti Alto K10 pre-booking opens; here's how to do it - adt

    Maruti Alto K10 pre-booking opens; here's how to do it

    India best police officers who won Union Home Minister Medal for Excellence in Investigation

    Meet 151 of India's best police officers who aced investigations

    Watch: Cat attempts to help goalkeeper during football match on TV - gps

    Watch: Cat attempts to help goalkeeper during football match on TV

    Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Here are few things to know about it gcw

    Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara? Here are few things to know about it

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 to kick-start with India Maharajas vs World Giants match at Eden Gardens-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022 to kick-start with India Maharajas vs World Giants match at Eden Gardens

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon