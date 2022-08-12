Banks to remain shut for 5 days in these cities this week; Here's the full list here

Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state. Please check the list of bank holidays in your city before visiting the branch. Please check if your state and city branch is closed or not for hassle free experience.

Banks will remain closed for six days from today in some cities due to various festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. The Negotiable Instruments Act authorises the declaration of certain holidays. You will need to put off any crucial job you have to do for the bank. There are several days when banks across India are closed, while bank holidays vary by state.

There are 18 bank holidays in August out of which six are weekend leaves. There are 13 regional holidays whereby lenders in some specific areas remain closed due to occasions in that particular areas. Banks will remain closed on August 8, 9, 11, 12 13 and 14 on next week for Muharram, Rakasha Bandhan and the weekend. It must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

August 12: Raksha Bandhan

This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two days-11 August and 12 August. Banks in Kanpur, and Lucknow will remain shut on August 12 for Rakhi festival.

August 13: Patriot’s Day

Banks in Imphal will remain closed on August 13

August 14: Sunday

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur for Parsi New Year.

Other bank holidays you need to know:

August 18: Janmashtami

It will closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami

Banks to be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

If you work in banking, you should call your local branch to confirm the bank holidays for your area in August in order to minimise any disruption.