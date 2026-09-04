Adani Ports (APSEZ) is set to start a dedicated Empty Container Yard at Mundra Port to manage the full lifecycle of empty units, aiming to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve turnaround times for all supply chain participants.

APSEZ's Expansion and Market Dominance

Mundra Port handles an estimated 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of empty containers each year, accounting for nearly 35 per cent of India's total container trade. As of FY26, APSEZ holds a 45.5 per cent share of the domestic container market, maintaining its position as the largest integrated transport operator in the country. Under its Ambition 2031 roadmap, the operator intends to add more than 6 million TEUs of container handling capacity across its network over the next five years, placing Mundra at the centre of this planned expansion.

Aims to Enhance Efficiency and Reduce Costs

"The dedicated Empty Container Yard at Mundra to be operated by APSEZ and/or partners (including CFS and shipping lines) will enhance efficiency across the container ecosystem," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of APSEZ.

Gupta stated that the facility aims to deliver measurable operational gains for supply chain participants operating through the maritime hub. "By enabling faster turnaround times, reducing unnecessary container movements, and optimising logistics costs," he added.

He noted that the project forms part of broader corporate investments geared toward national infrastructure targets. "Strengthening trade-enabling infrastructure remains central to APSEZ's commitment towards supporting India's growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat," Gupta said.

Alignment with National Logistics Goals

The initiative aligns with the Government's focus on developing efficient, technology-enabled logistics systems and improving ease of doing business.

By bringing empty container operations within the Mundra Port SEZ, the facility will also enable closer coordination among Customs authorities, shipping lines, terminal operators, and transporters.