  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon seeks approval from US regulators to deploy 4,500 additional satellites for internet expansion project

     Amazon previously stated that as part of its Project Kuiper endeavour, it expected to invest at least $10 billion in developing 3,236 such satellites.

    Amazon seeks approval US regulators 4,500 additional satellites for internet expansion gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Nov 7, 2021, 1:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amazon is seeking permission from US communications authorities to launch more than 4,500 more satellites as part of the company's drive to bring high-speed internet to underserved areas across the world. Amazon previously stated that as part of its Project Kuiper endeavour, it expected to invest at least $10 billion in developing 3,236 such satellites. It requested authorization from the Federal Communications Commission to install a total of 7,774 satellites for the project and to launch and operate two prototype satellites by the end of 2022.

    Amazon said in its petition that the satellites "would support families, hospitals, corporations, government agencies, and other institutions all around the world, particularly in geographic areas where stable broadband remains a difficulty."  It also stated that while global connection has increased, just 51% of the worldwide population and 44% of developing nations are online. The FCC approved Project Kuiper, a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink network, in 2020.

    Also Read | Amazon's Robot to video calling device for kids: Here's everything that was launched

    Amazon has sparred with Musk, lately accusing the billionaire of flouting a slew of regulatory regulations. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Musk compete in the private space launch market. Blue Origin, Bezos' company, had challenged the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's decision to grant SpaceX a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract, but a court dismissed the appeal on Thursday. SpaceX has launched almost 1,700 satellites. The FCC authorized Boeing's proposal to establish and operate 147 satellites to provide high-speed broadband internet access earlier this week.

    Also Read | 'East India Company 2.0': RSS-linked magazine lashes out at Amazon for 'paying bribes'

    This week, Boeing stated that it "sees a multi-orbit future for satellite technology." As the demand for satellite communications develops, more variety across orbital regimes and frequencies will be necessary to meet the needs of individual customers."

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gold silver price today, November 7: Precious metals rates rise on Sunday-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 7: Precious metals rates rise on Sunday

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel prices: Fuel rates remain unchanged; Karnataka sells cheapest fuel, check rates in other cities-dnm

    Petrol, Diesel prices: Fuel rates remain unchanged; Karnataka sells cheapest fuel, check rates in other cities

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel prices 23 states and UTs slash VAT Rajasthan still sells costliest fuel

    Petrol, Diesel prices: 23 states and UTs have so far slashed VAT; Rajasthan still sells costliest fuel

    Video Icon
    Gold silver price today November 6 Silver outshines gold on Saturday

    Gold, silver price today, November 6: Silver outshines gold on Saturday

    Video Icon
    Petrol diesel price today, November 6 Fuel rates remain unchanged

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 6: Fuel rates remain unchanged

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif Raveena Tandon Netizens divided between Tip Tip song gcw

    Katrina Kaif vs Raveena Tandon: Netizens divided between different versions of 'Tip Tip' song

    Video Icon
    Does Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan's living room painting cost more than 3BHK in Indira Nagar, Bangalore? (Read) RCB

    Does Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan's living room painting cost more than 3BHK in Indira Nagar, Bangalore? (Read)

    Video Icon
    India lifts ban on Italian defence equipment maker giant Leonardo-dnm

    India lifts ban on Italian defence equipment maker giant Leonardo

    Video Icon
    Still poison for your lungs: Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category with AQI of 436-dnm

    Still poison for your lungs: Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category with AQI of 436

    Video Icon
    Is Puneeth Rajkumar's family doctor Ramana Rao in trouble? Cops deployed outside his house in Bengaluru RCB

    Is Puneeth Rajkumar's family doctor Ramana Rao in trouble? Cops deployed outside his house in Bengaluru

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon
    Strong solar flare expected to light up polar regions of Earth this Diwali-dnm

    Strong solar flare expected to light up polar regions of Earth this Diwali

    Video Icon
    Honour attack Kerala CCTV Man thrashed for refusing to convert VPN

    Honour attack in Kerala: Man thrashed for refusing to convert

    Video Icon