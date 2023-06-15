Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime: Comparing price, benefits & other details

Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime: Amazon has introduced a new Prime Lite subscription tier for users in India. This will be a cheaper version of the Prime membership with lesser benefits. Take a look at what you will get in the new plan and what not.

Amazon has launched a new Amazon Prime Lite subscription, which is a cheaper and toned-down version of the regular Prime, to expand its subscriber base in India. The membership looks to be open all users again, after previously being restricted to a small number of people in the nation. In contrast to the normal Prime membership, the Prime Lite subscription offers a single annual plan.

As there are no quarterly or monthly options, clients must spend Rs 999 for a whole year. It's interesting to note that the cost of Prime Lite is comparable to that of previous Prime memberships. In India, a standard Prime membership costs Rs 1,499.

Regular Prime's monthly membership costs Rs 299, and the quarterly subscription is priced at Rs 599.

Amazon Prime vs Prime Lite: Know what you will get and what you will not

Prime Lite and Amazon Prime both provide similar advantages with a few slight differences. To qualifying addresses, Prime Lite members can receive their orders in one or two days with no expedited shipping. No minimum purchase amount is necessary, according to Amazon, for free standard delivery.

Amazon Music and Videos are accessible to regular Prime members. Members of Prime Lite receive the same advantages, but Prime Video streaming quality suffers.

Users can enjoy unlimited video streaming across two devices in HD quality. Whereas, regular Prime members get the option of 4K streaming on up to six devices simultaneously.

Amazon Prime Lite members also don't get access to Prime Reading and Amazon Music. It also doesn't include Amazon Prime Music access, no-cost EMI, Prime gaming or free e-books.

Amazon Prime Lite members will also get unlimited 5 per cent reward points for purchases on Amazon with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and exclusive Prime deals and early access on Amazon.

Netflix on cracking down password sharing

Apart from Amazon, Netflix has also been experimenting with subscriptions to increase its subscriber base. Netflix is making it more difficult to share accounts in some nations so that customers must purchase individual subscriptions. Since India is a crucial market for any service provider, there has not yet been a crackdown on password or account sharing there. In order to draw in more subscribers, Netflix is also experimenting with an ad-supported streaming service.

