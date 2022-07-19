Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: 5 tips and tricks to find the best deals

The massive two-day shopping extravaganza is scheduled for July 23-24, with tonnes of offers across categories available throughout these 48 hours. Amazon Prime Day has become a phenomenon, with Prime members receiving huge discounts, promotions, and offers on smartphones and devices.

India's Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner. The massive two-day shopping extravaganza is scheduled for July 23-24, with tonnes of offers across categories available throughout these 48 hours. Amazon Prime Day has become a phenomenon, with Prime members receiving huge discounts, promotions, and offers on smartphones and devices. It's a fantastic time to get a good deal, but not every offer is the greatest. To avoid frauds and losing time, here are some tips and tricks to help you find great deals

Conduct preliminary research and establish a budget

Because this is a one-time event, the greatest offers will disappear shortly. As a result, if you intend to buy a certain product, such as a smartphone or earbuds, it is critical to conduct preliminary research. Use Google to find out what things will be on sale and create a target list ahead of time. Create a budget to avoid running out of money while also limiting your spontaneous purchases.

Examine the warranties and return policies

Before purchasing any goods, make sure to verify the warranty and return policies. You should not sacrifice these services just because you are obtaining a good rate. Some Prime Day purchases may be non-refundable or subject to additional terms and restrictions.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale to begin on July 23; know everything about it

Set a reminder

You may create a reminder to get notifications when new offers linked to your recent Amazon searches become available. This might be done using the Amazon buying app.

Take advantage of early offers and flash sales

Popular discounts and items should sell out soon. As a result, you should begin early and set a reminder. There will also be 'Lightning Deals,' which will be available for for a few hours on Prime Day and will provide further savings. Make the most of these limited-time offers as soon as possible.

Also Read | From curd, rice to hotel booking; know what will get costlier from July 18

Make sure of the deals are genuine

Just because it's Prime Day doesn't imply that all deals will be fantastic. During such shopping events, some things may cost more than their regular price. Sellers may profit from the promotions by selling things at exorbitant rates. As a result, researching product pricing, offers, and organising your shopping trip is critical.