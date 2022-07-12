Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale to begin on July 23; know everything about it

    During the Prime Day 2022 sale event in India, expect discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics products.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale to begin from July 23 in India. The two-day sale event promises hundreds of great deals on various products. Amazon Prime Day is the company's annual sale event for Prime members. During India's Prime Day 2022 sale event, expect discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics products. ICICI and SBI cardholders will receive an additional 10 per cent discount during the Prime Day 2022 sale in India. We've put together this simple guide to help you navigate Amazon's Prime-exclusive sale event, which is expected to include regular discounts and lightning deals.
     
    Know the date of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale:
    Even though the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale has already begun in some countries, the two-day Prime-exclusive sale event will start on July 23 in India. This year's Amazon Prime Day sale begins at midnight on July 23 and will run through July 24.

    Know about the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale:
    Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale promises hundreds of deals and bundles available exclusively to Prime members. As usual, we'll be combing through all of these deals to bring you the best tech deals and offers during the annual Prime Day sale event. If you intend to shop and save big during this year's Prime Day sale in India, we have some simple tips to help you prepare and find the best deals for yourself once the sale begins.

    1) Add products to your wish list; even though the Prime Day 2022 sale event in India is still a week away, you should begin planning your purchases sooner. Amazon has already begun teasing upcoming offers in India ahead of its Prime Day 2022 sale event. Early planning can also help you avoid impulse purchases during the sale event. While some deals have been revealed, others have been teased. Adding products to your wishlist is a good idea because you'll receive price drop notifications or Lightning Deal notifications if those products become available (provided you've enabled notifications).

    2) The event is expected to feature many deals on popular smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and other electronic items, so be there to get the best deals. The best deals are expected to sell out quickly (as they always do), so if you want to save money, get there early when the sale goes live. Lightning Deals feature limited-edition products at a discounted price.

    3) Compare prices before and during the sale to ensure you get a good deal. During the Prime Day 2022 sale event, Amazon's competitors are expected to run their promotional sales. Consider the available bundled payment and exchange offers when comparing prices to determine where you're getting the best effective prices. A simple Google search will tell you everything you need about product launch (or regular) prices.

    4) Online sales are no longer just about deep discounts. Make the most of India's Prime Day 2022 sale event by considering all available bundled offers. These include product exchanges, cashback, and additional discounts with certain payment methods. Amazon will also provide no-cost EMI options, which will be useful for those purchasing expensive electronics during the sale.

    5) The sale is only available to Amazon Prime members. Before India's Prime Day 2022 sale event, you can sign up for a monthly or annual plan. You can also check if your mobile phone subscription includes free Amazon Prime membership.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
