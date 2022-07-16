Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From curd, rice to hotel booking; know what will get costlier from July 18

    The GST Council said in a press statement following its meeting in late June that "pre-packaged and pre-labelled retail packs in terms of the Legal Metrology Act, including pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi, and butter milk" will be subject to a 5% GST beginning July 18.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    The GST Council unanimously resolved to modify the rates on a variety of everyday necessities at its 47th meeting. The GST rate increase takes effect on Monday, July 18, and the average person may have to pay extra for home products, hotels, and banking services, among other things.

    Curd, lassi, rice, and other everyday necessities may face price increases beginning Monday. The GST Council said in a press statement following its meeting in late June that "pre-packaged and pre-labelled retail packs in terms of the Legal Metrology Act, including pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi, and butter milk" will be subject to a 5% GST beginning July 18.

    The GST Council has also announced that an 18% GST would be paid on fees charged by banks for the issuance of checks (loose or in-book form). LED lights, fixtures, and LED lamps will witness price increases as the GST council recommends an adjustment in the inverted duty structure from 12% to 18%.

    • Milking and dairy machinery, machines for cleaning and sorting eggs – 18 per cent
    • Maps, atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and printed globes – 12 per cent
    • Knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners and blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers – 18 per cent 
    • Hotel accommodation priced up to Rs 1,000 per day to be taxed at 12 per cent
    • LED Lamps, lights and fixture, their metal printed circuits board – 18 per cent
    • Drawing and marking-out instruments – 18 per cent
    • Solar water heater – 12 per cent
    • Prepared/finished leather/chamois leather/composition leather – 12 per cent
    • Bank cheques – 18 per cent Power-driven pumps like centrifugal, deep tube-well turbine and submersible pumps, bicycle pumps – 18 per cent
    • Machines for cleaning, sorting, grading seed, grain pulses; machinery used in milling industry; pawan chakki – 18 per cent

