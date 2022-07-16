From curd, rice to hotel booking; know what will get costlier from July 18

The GST Council said in a press statement following its meeting in late June that "pre-packaged and pre-labelled retail packs in terms of the Legal Metrology Act, including pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi, and butter milk" will be subject to a 5% GST beginning July 18.

The GST Council unanimously resolved to modify the rates on a variety of everyday necessities at its 47th meeting. The GST rate increase takes effect on Monday, July 18, and the average person may have to pay extra for home products, hotels, and banking services, among other things.

The GST Council has also announced that an 18% GST would be paid on fees charged by banks for the issuance of checks (loose or in-book form). LED lights, fixtures, and LED lamps will witness price increases as the GST council recommends an adjustment in the inverted duty structure from 12% to 18%.

Milking and dairy machinery, machines for cleaning and sorting eggs – 18 per cent

Maps, atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and printed globes – 12 per cent

Knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners and blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers – 18 per cent

Hotel accommodation priced up to Rs 1,000 per day to be taxed at 12 per cent

LED Lamps, lights and fixture, their metal printed circuits board – 18 per cent

Drawing and marking-out instruments – 18 per cent

Solar water heater – 12 per cent

Prepared/finished leather/chamois leather/composition leather – 12 per cent

Bank cheques – 18 per cent Power-driven pumps like centrifugal, deep tube-well turbine and submersible pumps, bicycle pumps – 18 per cent

Machines for cleaning, sorting, grading seed, grain pulses; machinery used in milling industry; pawan chakki – 18 per cent

