Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alphabet, Google's parent company, may lay off 10,000 employees: Report

    Alphabet has a workforce of nearly 187,000 employees and is yet to comment on the reported mass layoffs that may hit the company in days to come or early next year. According to the new approach, managers must identify 6% of workers, or around 10,000 individuals, as low performers based on their significance to the company.
     

    Alphabet Google parent company may lay off 10000 employees based on performance Report gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    Following Twitter, Facebook, and Amazon, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is apparently preparing to fire 10,000 workers, or 6% of the workforce, due to "poor performing" staff, in accordance with a new performance grading system. Google intends to gradually let go of 10,000 employees through a new ranking and performance improvement strategy, according to a story in The Information.

    "Starting early next year, a new performance management system may let managers fire thousands of underachievers. The ratings might potentially be used by managers to prevent giving them bonuses and stock grants," the report said.

    Also Read | Elon Musk to fire more employees at Twitter in second round of layoffs: Report

    According to the new approach, managers must identify 6% of workers, or around 10,000 individuals, as low performers based on their significance to the company. The number of employees who can receive a high rating has likewise decreased under the new approach.

    According to the report, the new performance system at Alphabet may also utilise the ratings to avoid giving out incentives and stock awards. Alphabet hasn't officially responded on the report, though. In all, Alphabet employs over 187,000 people.

    Also Read | 'We'll hire some Twitter ex-employees': Koo to hire some employees fired by Elon Musk

    According to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report, the average salary for an Alphabet employee last year was roughly $295,884.

    The company's CEO Sundar Pichai aims to make Alphabet 20 per cent more efficient, hinting at job cuts. According to prior reports, if their positions are going to be reduced, Alphabet would give certain employees 60 days to seek for a new position with the business. According to Pichai, the business "continues to invest in long-term technologies like quantum computing. However, it's crucial "to be shrewd, thrifty, resourceful, and more efficient."

    Also Read | 'Some roles no longer required': Amazon begins mass layoffs, impacted employees informed through email

    "We are devoted to providing for our staff. We're now going through a challenging macroeconomic period, therefore I believe it's critical that our firm unite and cooperate," Pichai stated.

    Google has suspended hiring new employees and reportedly told some existing employees to "shape up or ship out" if expectations are not met.

    Also Read | Mega Meta layoff: Zuckerberg says he has been thoughtful about job cuts than Elon Musk

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Temu app a Chinese or a U.S. E-Commerce Site?

    Is Temu app a Chinese or a U.S. E-Commerce Site?

    Brazilians are Koo-obsessed; Indian app logs 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch - adt

    Brazilians are Koo-obsessed; Indian app logs 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch

    Elon Musk to fire more employees at Twitter in another round of layoffs Report gcw

    Elon Musk to fire more employees at Twitter in second round of layoffs: Report

    Mother Dairy hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR; here's how much it will cost residents - adt

    Mother Dairy hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR; here's how much it will cost residents

    Anyone who writes software please report Elon Musk message to Twitter engineers after mass resignation gcw

    'Anyone who writes software, please report...' Elon Musk's message to engineers after mass resignation

    Recent Stories

    From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year sur

    From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look RBA

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Sthree Sakthi SS 340 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery result 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-340 draw at 3pm

    Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet AJR

    Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon