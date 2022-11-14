Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mega Meta layoff: Zuckerberg says he has been thoughtful about job cuts than Elon Musk

    Meta CEO believes that he was more thoughtful and handled the layoffs much better than Musk. Zuckerberg said the same during a recent company town hall meeting last week. The Meta CEO said that Musk didn’t had the time to plan the layoffs as thoughtfully as Meta.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    In the midst of widespread layoffs, it has been difficult for people who work for large digital companies throughout the world. Tech behemoths like Twitter and Facebook have come under fire for cutting jobs in the face of recessionary concerns. People have been talking about the difficulties they have had as a result of the layoffs.

    Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp owner Meta said on November 9 that it will reduce its workforce by 13%. Earlier, following Elon Musk's appointment as CEO of Tesla, microblogging platform Twitter announced significant (about 50%) layoffs. Around the world, Twitter has reduced its employment by 50%, including over 90% of its employees in India.

    Due to its large workforce, Meta's layoffs are thought to be greater and more significant than Twitter's, even though Twitter has decreased its working crew by 50%.

    The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, has compared Musk with saying that he has been more kind and has handled the problem better. According to media reports, Zuckerberg said that Musk didn't have the time to prepare the layoffs as carefully as Meta and other businesses did at a corporate town hall meeting conducted on Friday.

    Zuckerberg told his workers, "I want to take accountability for these choices and how we arrived here. I realise this is difficult for everyone, and I'm sorry to those impacted in particular."

    In addition to Twitter and Meta, other internet firms including Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc. have announced they will halt recruiting or make job cuts due to inflation and recessionary worries. The Tesla CEO has received harsh criticism for his handling of the crisis and for firing some workers without notifying them in advance. Twitter even barred access to its headquarters and instructed staff to wait at home for corporate communications.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
