Elon Musk to fire more employees at Twitter in second round of layoffs: Report

Following a wave of resignations, various media reports stated that Twitter's new owner and CEO Elon Musk is apparently aiming to dismiss additional staff, this time concentrating on the business's sales and partnership division. On Monday, Twitter may make further layoffs. More than half of Twitter's 7,500 staff have already been let go by Musk. This occurs only a few days after Musk issued an ultimatum to Twitter employees: either remain on and work long hours at a "hardcore" version of Twitter, or resign with severance money.

After the warning, Twitter was flooded with resignations. The report cited individuals who said that more personnel in technical jobs made the decision to depart than those in sales, partnerships, and other comparable positions.

When Musk demanded that the heads of the sales and partnership departments remove additional people, Robin Wheeler, who handled marketing and sales, and Maggie Suniewick, who oversaw partnerships, refused to comply. According to the report, as a result, both lost their employment.

Musk, the richest man in the world and the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, purchased Twitter in October for $44 billion after months of back-and-forth talks. He sacked Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and policy director Vijaya Gadde just hours after seizing the helm. He also defended his decision to fire 50% of the whole staff. Because the business was losing $4 million every day, he said he had no option.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required."

