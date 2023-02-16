Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India orders 840 aircrafts, including option to buy 370 additional jets

    The announcement by Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal comes a day after the airline said it has placed a firm order for 470 aircraft -- 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Tata Group-owned Air India has placed an order for 840 planes with Airbus and Boeing, including the option to acquire 370 aircraft, with a senior airline official on Thursday saying the order is a "landmark moment" in the Indian aviation history.

    Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer for Air India, made headlines the day after the airline said it had placed a definite order for 470 aircraft, of which 250 were from Airbus and 220 were from Boeing.

    In a LinkedIn post, Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline's aircraft order. "The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," he said. This will be one of the largest aircraft orders by an airline in the modern aviation history.

    Also Read | PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts

    He claims that this deal for 840 aircraft is the completion of an intriguing journey that started over two years ago with the privatisation of Air India.

    40 A350-900/1000 and 210 A320/321 Neo/XLR are included in the Airbus firm order. 20 787s, 10 777s, and 190 737-Max aircraft are included in the formal Boeing deal. We have also contracted with CFM International (CFM), Rolls-Royce, and GE Aerospace for long-term maintenance of the engines, he said.

    Additionally, Air India, which Tata Group purchased from the government in January 2022, placed its first aircraft order in more than 17 years. By the year's end, the airline will get its first A350 aircraft.

    Aggarwal said on Thursday that the purchase shows Tata Group's ambition to upgrade Air India to a top-tier carrier and link India "non-stop" to all major cities.

    Also read: Tata-owned Air India to buy 250 jets from Airbus, announces N Chandrasekaran

    This order, he continued, "is also a tribute to the great economic potential released by the privatisation of Air India," adding that it is unquestionably a watershed event in the history of Air India and Indian aviation.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
