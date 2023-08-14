Achievers: The startup that's aiming to bring handloom to the masses

Two women entrepreneurs Hiba Mariyam and Krishna are looking for more opportunities in the market for the traditional handloom products of Kannur. Through the "Suee" brand, the women business owners told Asianet News Online about their vision for bringing handloom goods to the global market.

Every great venture begins as a dream, a spark of inspiration that ignites the path to innovation and success. In that way, two women entrepreneurs Hiba Mariyam and Krishna are looking for more opportunities in the market for the traditional handloom products of Kannur. They are on their way to establishing their venture 'Suee' incorporating the handloom traditions and heritage of Kannur. Through the "Suee" brand, the women business owners told Asianet News Online about their vision for bringing handloom goods to the global market.

'Suee', according to the two, was founded to help handloom and inspire Kannur's weavers. Following their graduation from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Suee, a handloom shop, was already conceived in their ideas. Even though it began in 2018, Krishna claims that the journey has been hampered by floods and the pandemic. There were losses, such as water getting inside the sewing units. Nevertheless, the two women's tenacity ultimately prevailed.

'Suee' strives to dispel the perception among young people that khadi and handloom are only utilised by the elderly, teachers, and politicians. They also hope to disrupt the powerloom's hegemony and popularise handlooming. The Suee company, which began as a website, now has shops in Fort Kochi and Lulu Mall. According to Krishna, there are multi-designer outlets in Maharashtra and Thiruvananthapuram as well.

Additionally, they are altering the notion that handlooms are expensive. Suee sells handloom goods at a price that is affordable for a common person. Before, only women's clothing was available in "Suee," but now unisex items are also available.

Hiba and Krishna are now dreaming of the global market. These young entrepreneurs intend to open Suee stores in various nations by 2024, following in the footsteps of multi-designer stores.

As these two remarkable women entrepreneurs, the visionary minds behind 'Suee,' reflect on the remarkable journey they have undertaken, they stand at the brink of a new horizon - the global market. What began as a spark of ingenuity has evolved into a roaring flame of success, fueled by their unwavering determination, boundless creativity, and an unshakable belief in their product.

The path they have trodden so far has been a testament to their resilience, adaptability, and relentless pursuit of excellence. With every challenge surmounted and every milestone reached, they have honed their skills and refined their vision. Now, as they set their sights on the global stage, their aspirations know no bounds.