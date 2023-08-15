Achievers: The Kasaragod couple whose startup is bringing areca back to our homes

Areca palm leaf products are gaining popularity as an environmentally friendly option for single-use tableware, as they are biodegradable, compostable, and free from chemicals or additives. The use of Areca palm leaf products contributes to reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices in various industries.

The areca palm leaf is currently a significant threat to plastics. People once used items made from areca palm leaves, but plastic, a single villain, drove them out of existence over time. Now that plastic is being phased out, areca palm leaf is making a comeback. Earlier, the areca palm leaf made an attempt to counteract plastic. Many entrepreneurs had already begun manufacturing areca after realising the plant's biological potential. However because its marketing potential was not completely harnessed, it never truly took off.

The Kasaragod couple Saranya-Devakumar is surpassing that restriction. This duo is demonstrating that having the right track is sufficient for success if you have greater knowledge of the market and the marketing possibilities. They produce grow bags and dinnerware made out of areca palm leaf. They set off from the construction site next to their house in the Matikkal panchayat. As of right now, Chalakkadavu has a 2000-square-foot production facility and a 4000-square-foot storage facility.

When Devakumar got tired of the bustle, he left his high-profile corporate job in the UAE and went back to his native country. He initially considered launching his own company. But he had no idea how or with what to launch a firm. The ideal business would be organic, he made up his mind. Moreover, he told Asianet News Online, that dream gave rise to the areca palm leaf company.

When there were numerous business chances ahead, Devakumar and Saranya chose to travel through rural businesses. Not many people chose to go down that path. Areca palms, or kamukin pala, have long been a fixture in homes. There were made a lot of objects like troughs. Devakumar said that after realising that there is always a demand for pala goods, he decided that this business was enough.

An independent business cannot dominate the market on its own; a solid reputation is required. That idea gave rise to the moniker Papla!

"When I made the decision that Kamukin Pala (areca leaf) products were sufficient, I began to consider the brand name. It was essential that the name fit the concept in mind and had some significance. The phrase "Less Paper and Less Plastic" became abbreviated to "Papla" in this way", stated Saranya.

Possibility of export

"The basic material, areca, is taken from the local town itself. Only rarely is it purchased from Karnataka. The production facility receives only the highest-grade leaves. We can get areca leaves from the tree for only six months of the year. That is, only while the tree is in its flowering season. As a result, we also need to plan a programme for the following six months," adds Devakumar.

The areca leaf plates are the second most popular product on the market after tableware. There is a daily production of 10,000 plates. Additionally, badges have a strong market. This is a result of its affordability and lightweight. They also export their products. Israel is the primary destination of areca plate exports. Devakumar claimed that they are also currently shipping to the UAE, Canada, and Qatar.

Both of them are currently searching for new employment in the areca industry. On the badges with greater demand, screen printing and UV printing will begin as well. Together with the tourist department, they also hope to increase production of the veeshari (hand fan) and kottanpala hats that farmers have traditionally worn. The geographical index is significant due to the distinctive products. Another goal is to organise clusters of areca palm product makers with the assistance of the government.

