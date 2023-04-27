Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abu Dhabi expands exportation of home-grown blueberries to India, Japan, Thailand

    EAG is the first and largest producer of blueberries in the nation, as well as the first Emirati enterprise to export to countries like Japan, where high-quality certificates are strictly required.
     

    Abu Dhabi expands exportation of home-grown blueberries to India, Japan, Thailand anr
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: Popular homegrown blueberries are now being exported by an Emirati company with its headquarters in Abu Dhabi to countries including Japan, Thailand, India, and Cambodia.

    A prominent producer and trader of sustainably farmed, high-quality farm fresh produce, Elite Global Fresh Trading (EGFT), a branch of Yas Holding's agriculture sector Elite Agro Holding (EAG), is based in the United Arab Emirates. EAG is the first and largest producer of blueberries in the nation, as well as the first Emirati enterprise to export to countries like Japan, where high-quality certificates are strictly required.

    The 'Elite Berry' brand will be exported starting this month and running through the end of May. The company intends to establish additional export markets and extend the export season from January to May in 2024, supported by increased output at EAG's regional farms that make use of sustainable agricultural practises.

    In the previous year, EGFT made its debut in the export of locally grown blueberries to Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

    Mountain Blue Orchards (MBO) blueberry forms will be exported by EGFT. These blueberries are of the highest quality and feature gigantic size, a lengthy shelf life, improved sweetness, and excellent firmness and texture. To ensure optimal freshness, the farm uses a two-hand picking method and keeps the time between picking and shipping to under 24 hours. To ensure that its high-quality products keep their freshness for a longer period of time until it reaches their final overseas customers, it applies strict temperature control standards in the post-production process at its packing plant. Air freight will be used for all exports.

    To decrease the use of natural resources and maximise crop yield, EAG employs a variety of contemporary, sustainable, and eco-friendly farming techniques and methods in its farms in the United Arab Emirates. These include totally automated planting-to-harvesting processes, cutting-edge adaptive irrigation, integrated pest management, and post-harvest management.

    Operating more than 30 both domestic and international farms has given EAG significant experience in sustainable farming. Along with other fresh products, the company also cultivates and provides a variety of high-quality fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, potatoes, and other types of raspberries and blackberries, to the neighbourhood market.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
