3 IPOs worth Rs 2,387 crore to hit market this week; Know details

These three public offerings are expected to raise a total of Rs 2387 crore. Ethos' IPO is projected to raise Rs 472 crore, while Paradeep Phosphates' is likely to raise Rs 1,502 crore. The deal is expected to bring in Rs 412.79 crore for eMudhra.

This week, three firms, Paradeep Phosphates, Ethos, a luxury watch retailer, and eMudhra, India's largest licenced certifying authority, will launch initial public offerings (IPOs).

The IPO for Paradeep Phosphates will take place on May 17, 2022, while the IPOs for Ethos and EMudhra will take place on May 18 and 20, respectively.

The deal is expected to bring in Rs 412.79 crore for eMudhra.

Paradeep Phosphates

Date of IPO: May 17, 2022 – May 19, 2022

IPO Price: Rs 39 to Rs 42 per share

IPO Lot Size: 350 Shares

Face Value: Rs 10 per share

Company Promoters: The company promoters are Zuari Maroc Phosphates Private Limited, Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, OCP SA, and the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas are among the anchor investors that have contributed Rs 450 crore to Paradeep Phosphates.

Ethos Initial Public Offering

Dates: May 18, 2022 through May 20, 2022

Face Value of IPO: Rs 10 per share

Price range for IPO: Rs 836 to Rs 878 per share

17 shares per IPO lot

The company's promoters include Yashovardhan Saboo, KDDL Limited, and Mahen Distribution Limited. A fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 375 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,108,037 equity shares are part of this public offering. Ethos is India's leading luxury and premium watch shop.

The company sells high-end luxury timepieces online, on social media, and in physical locations.

Initial public offering of eMudhra

Date of eMudhra's Initial Public Offering: May 20, 2022 to May 24, 2022

Face Value of eMudhra IPO: Rs 5 per share

eMudhra's initial public offering (IPO) price ranges from Rs 243 to Rs 256 per share.

Lot Size for eMudhra IPO: 58 Shares

The promoters of the company are Venkatraman Srinivasan and Taarav Pte. Limited. India's largest licenced Certifying Authority is eMudhra Limited. Digital Trust Services and Enterprise Solutions are the two divisions of the company's operations.