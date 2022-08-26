Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend

    All you now need to do is order some popcorn and soft drink, and embark on a binge-worthy ride.

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend RBA
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    If you are one of those who prefer to use their weekends to explore the outside world and travel, this may come as a ready reckoner later, but if you are amongst those who plan to lay low this weekend and be a couch potato watching back-to-back films and shows, we have put together a list of all major releases on OTT this week. All you now need to do is order some popcorn and soft drink and embark on a binge-worthy ride.

    Delhi Crime Season 2
    The show's first season, which was inspired on the tragic December 16 gangrape case in Delhi, almost immediately became a cult favourite after its debut. The investigation into a slew of murders in the nation's capital is the focus of the drama's second season, which will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday. Shefali Shah, who has received recognition for her portrayal of a top Delhi Police official, is one of a stellar cast that includes Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, and Gopal Dutt Tiwari. While you wait for the show, view the trailer.

    Criminal Justice Season 3
    The show's first two seasons featured Vikrant Massey and Kirti Kulhari, respectively, as protagonists, won a lot of appreciation for the realistic portrayal of conditions inside jails and courtrooms. Since its beginning, the other highlight of the show has been Pankaj Tripathi, who is now a name to reckon with in the Indian film fraternity. Now the show's third edition is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar and is already being touted among the most-awaited releases. While Pankaj Tripathi continues to play advocate Madhav Mishra, the new season titled Adhura Sach has a few new faces too, such as Swastika Mukherjee and Shweta Basu Prasad, and has been directed by Rohan Sippy. 

    Maharani Season 2
    The first season of the political drama set in Bihar was well accepted by the audience since it was so closely related to the local political past. The second season of the show, which features actors such as Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, and Pramod Pathak among others, promises to be even more engrossing as the trailer suggests a complicated political battle for the lead character, Rani Bharti, who in the first edition became the Chief Minister. Will she be able to maintain her position? The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

    Chintaa Mani
    This film streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this Saturday appears to be a wholesome entertainer with elements of thrill, supernatural, horror, and humour. A man comes across a vagabond who offers him magical stones, Mani, that can foretell the future. Excited at the prospects, he gets hold of it and rushes to his friends. But what follows seemingly contradicts their expectations of getting a prized possession. Produced under the banner of Saints Art and Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, the trailer of Chintaa Mani has already garnered rave response from viewers.

     

