Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's wife Kritika questioned for marrying a married man, 'Dayaan ek ghar...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is one step closer to announcing the winner of the Anil Kapoor reality show. Before the big finale, housemates and media reporters gathered in the house for a press conference. The creators have provided fans with a variety of video clips about the subject. In one of the promo videos, we see journalists quiz Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik about their personal lives and they also compared Kritika to a daayan (witch).

The video

In the video, media reporters accuse Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik of defrauding Payal Malik. The journalist stated, "Cheating is a choice, and chod deta na." To which Amraan said, "Kuch rishton ka naam nahi hota." Armaan and Kritika were questioned by media reporters when they introduced the concept of polygamy into the family. Other attendees at the press conference included Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Lovekesh Kataria.

About Armaan Malik

Armaan's real name is Sandeep Singh. He married Payal in 2011, then married again in 2018, this time to Payal's best friend, Kritika. Though Armaan lives happily with his two wives, he has been married three times. Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal Malik, is going through a difficult period. Payal, who was ejected from the show early on, has filed a defamation notice against those she claims are 'threatening her' or her family.

Armaan is currently the father of four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid. Payal's imminent participation in the show comes after a recent viral video of Armaan and Kritika getting amorous under a cover.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will reportedly air on JioCinema on August 2, 2024. Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari were evicted from their home before the finale of the most recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. One more madhouse elimination is expected in the last week.

