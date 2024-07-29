Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's wife Kritika questioned for marrying a married man, 'Dayaan ek ghar...'

    In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, a press conference was held where media reporters entered the house and questioned the housemates.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's wife Kritika questioned for marrying a married man, 'Dayaan ek ghar...' RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 is one step closer to announcing the winner of the Anil Kapoor reality show. Before the big finale, housemates and media reporters gathered in the house for a press conference. The creators have provided fans with a variety of video clips about the subject. In one of the promo videos, we see journalists quiz Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik about their personal lives and they also compared Kritika to a daayan (witch).

    The video

    In the video, media reporters accuse Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik of defrauding Payal Malik. The journalist stated, "Cheating is a choice, and chod deta na." To which Amraan said, "Kuch rishton ka naam nahi hota." Armaan and Kritika were questioned by media reporters when they introduced the concept of polygamy into the family. Other attendees at the press conference included Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Lovekesh Kataria.

    About Armaan Malik

    Armaan's real name is Sandeep Singh. He married Payal in 2011, then married again in 2018, this time to Payal's best friend, Kritika. Though Armaan lives happily with his two wives, he has been married three times. Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal Malik, is going through a difficult period. Payal, who was ejected from the show early on, has filed a defamation notice against those she claims are 'threatening her' or her family.

    Also read: Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH]

    Armaan is currently the father of four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid. Payal's imminent participation in the show comes after a recent viral video of Armaan and Kritika getting amorous under a cover.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale

    The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will reportedly air on JioCinema on August 2, 2024. Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari were evicted from their home before the finale of the most recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. One more madhouse elimination is expected in the last week.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik's sex video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH) RBA

    Armaan Malik, Kritika's S*X video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik AVOIDS wearing deep neck in the house because of Vishal Pandey RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik AVOIDS wearing deep neck in the house because of Vishal Pandey

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: SHOCKING! Armaan Malik nominated for the entire season, here's why RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: SHOCKING! Armaan Malik nominated for the entire season, here's why

    Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Vs 'Vada Pav Girl,' the row over food distribution and eggs RBA

    'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Vs 'Vada Pav Girl,' the row over food distribution and eggs

    Jinto wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 list of winners anr

    Jinto Bodycraft wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6; Check full list of winners

    Recent Stories

    Petrol desel FRESH prices announced: Check July 29 city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, Diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 29 city-wise rates

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 29 2024: Check new rates of 18K, 22K, 24K gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 29: Check new rates of 18K, 22K, 24K gold

    Here what happened when a fan called Karan Johar UNCLE in London; see FUNNY video RBA

    Here's what happened when a fan called Karan Johar UNCLE in London; see FUNNY video

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today July 29 Check price of ten gm here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today; Check price of 10gm here

    Chennai Gold Rate July 29, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 29, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon