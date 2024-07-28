Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH]

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha was recently spotted in Bandra, capturing hearts with her adorable smile. On July 28, the father-daughter duo enjoyed a charming Sunday morning together, with Raha's cute outfit and Ranbir’s casual style making headlines

Raha Kapoor, the beloved daughter of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, continues to enchant fans and the paparazzi alike. On July 28, the little starlet was spotted in Bandra, drawing considerable attention once again. This latest sighting showcased a heartwarming father-daughter moment.

In a recent video, Raha was seen stepping out of her home, her infectious smile captivating everyone’s hearts. Accompanied by her father, Ranbir Kapoor, the pair were caught enjoying their Sunday morning. As Raha walked towards the camera with an adorable grin, Ranbir appeared in the frame, engaging with his daughter from a distance. Later, he was seen carrying her in his arms, adding to the charming scene.

For this outing, Raha donned a chic off-white printed top with the message "Hello Best Friend," paired with a beige suit. Her hair was styled in a cute ponytail, complementing her overall look. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a casual ensemble of a gray t-shirt, matching cargo pants, and white sneakers, finished off with a trendy beanie.

This latest appearance further fuels the public's fascination with Raha and her family, highlighting their effortless charm and the endearing moments they share.

