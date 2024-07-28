Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH]

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha was recently spotted in Bandra, capturing hearts with her adorable smile. On July 28, the father-daughter duo enjoyed a charming Sunday morning together, with Raha's cute outfit and Ranbir’s casual style making headlines

    Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Raha Kapoor, the beloved daughter of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, continues to enchant fans and the paparazzi alike. On July 28, the little starlet was spotted in Bandra, drawing considerable attention once again. This latest sighting showcased a heartwarming father-daughter moment.

    In a recent video, Raha was seen stepping out of her home, her infectious smile captivating everyone’s hearts. Accompanied by her father, Ranbir Kapoor, the pair were caught enjoying their Sunday morning. As Raha walked towards the camera with an adorable grin, Ranbir appeared in the frame, engaging with his daughter from a distance. Later, he was seen carrying her in his arms, adding to the charming scene.

    ALSO READ: Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents convinced him for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone?

    For this outing, Raha donned a chic off-white printed top with the message "Hello Best Friend," paired with a beige suit. Her hair was styled in a cute ponytail, complementing her overall look. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a casual ensemble of a gray t-shirt, matching cargo pants, and white sneakers, finished off with a trendy beanie.

    This latest appearance further fuels the public's fascination with Raha and her family, highlighting their effortless charm and the endearing moments they share.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is viral arthritis? What symptoms should you look for? Know it's symptomatic treatment RBA

    What is viral arthritis? What symptoms should you look for? Know it's symptomatic treatment

    Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents convinced him for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone? RKK

    Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents convinced him for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone?

    Did Malaika Arora avoid Arjun Kapoor? Actress walks past him, he still protects her from crowd (WATCH VIDEO) RKK

    Did Malaika Arora avoid Arjun Kapoor? Actress walks past him, he still protects her from crowd (WATCH VIDEO)

    Paris Olympics 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone and others cheer Indian players representing India RBA

    Paris Olympics 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone and others cheer players representing India

    Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal team up for Aditiya Dhar's next film RKK

    Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal team up for Aditiya Dhar's next film

    Recent Stories

    Astrologer who predicted Joe Biden's exit REVEALS name of next US President gcw

    Astrologer who predicted Joe Biden's exit REVEALS name of next US President

    Mann Ki Baat PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent Top Quotes from 112th episode vkp

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent | Top Quotes from 112th episode

    Caught on cam: Moment water gushed into Delhi IAS coaching centre's basement; fire NoC lapse surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Caught on cam: Moment water gushed into Delhi IAS coaching centre's basement; fire NoC lapse surfaces (WATCH)

    Garlic to Turmeric: 7 Indian spices to boost immunity in Monsoon ATG

    Garlic to Turmeric: 7 Indian spices to boost immunity in Monsoon

    Delhi IAS coaching centre mishap: FIR filed after 3 IAS aspirants killed owner coordinator arrested deceased were residents of UP Kerala gcw

    Delhi IAS coaching centre mishap: FIR filed after death of 3 IAS aspirants; owner, coordinator arrested

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon