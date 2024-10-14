Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Kiccha Sudeep addresses Women’s commission complaint over contestant treatment

    The latest Bigg Boss Kannada 11 season faced controversy over allegations of poor treatment of female contestants in the 'hell' section. However, the women dismissed complaints, stating they were well cared for, with adequate facilities, prompting the Karnataka Women's Commission's inquiry into the matter.

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Kiccha Sudeep addresses womens commission complaint over contestant treatment vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 9:44 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    The latest season of Bigg Boss Kannada 11 introduced a new chapter based on the theme of "Swarga-Naraka" (Heaven-Hell). However, the segment sparked controversy, with multiple complaints surfacing regarding the treatment of female contestants in the 'hell' section. Allegations included inadequate food supplies and substandard washroom facilities for the women, prompting the Karnataka State Women's Commission to take action.

    In response to these complaints, the Women's Commission filed an official complaint with the police, questioning the show's organizers. The issue also ignited public outrage, particularly over statements made about women and their experiences in 'hell'.

    Bengaluru police issue notice to Bigg Boss Kannada 11 over controversial statements on women

    During the Super Sunday with Badshah Sudeepa segment, host Kiccha Sudeep addressed the matter, directly asking the women contestants from the "hell" section about their experiences.

    Sudeep asked, “This is a question for all the ladies, especially those in hell. How happy are you there?" Anusha Rai, one of the contestants, responded by saying, "Even in hell, it felt like hell at times, but I was mostly happy."

    Sudeep followed up by inquiring if they had experienced any discomfort, especially since the Women's Commission had raised concerns and requested to meet the female contestants.

    Tukali Manasa clarified, "I didn’t face any major problems. Everything was fine except for the food." Fellow contestant Mokshita echoed similar sentiments, stating that she hadn't encountered any issues.

    Chaitra Kundapura also dismissed the complaints, adding, "Maybe it looked different on screen, but we didn’t experience such problems. When the blinds were down, we were allowed to use the heaven-side bathroom. The washroom was as comfortable as the ones we have at home. There was no water problem, and we always had access to clean facilities, which is important, especially for women."

    Women’s commission likely to visit Bigg Boss Kannada 11 set amid human rights violation allegations: Report

    She further explained that the Bigg Boss team was attentive to their needs, stating, "Whenever we needed to use the washroom, within five minutes, a letter would come allowing the female contestants in hell to use the heaven-side washroom. The team took care of us, so I don't think any complaint is necessary."

    In response, Sudeep expressed his appreciation for the Bigg Boss team's efforts, saying, "I am grateful that such care is taken for the contestants, especially the girls. It's 100% noticeable, whether at home or anywhere else."

