Bengaluru police issue notice to Bigg Boss Kannada 11 over controversial statements on women

Bengaluru’s Kumbalgodu police issued a notice to Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 organizers after public outrage over a controversial 'Heaven, Hell' task. The Karnataka State Women’s Commission filed a complaint, leading to police demands for footage, citing ethical concerns over the dehumanizing treatment of contestants.

Bengaluru’s Kumbalgodu police have issued a notice to the organizers of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 following public outrage over controversial comments made during the show regarding women. The controversy stems from a discussion on the concept of heaven and hell, which sparked criticism from various quarters. In response, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission filed a formal complaint, leading to police action.

Inspector Manjunath Hoogar delivered the notice on the Bigg Boss set, instructing the show's organizers to submit the raw footage of the segment in question. The footage in demand relates to the discussion that sparked the backlash. The police have warned that strict action will be taken if the organizers fail to comply with the request.



Women’s commission likely to visit Bigg Boss Kannada 11 set amid human rights violation allegations: Report

The issue revolves around a task called 'Swarga Naraka' (Heaven and Hell), a concept introduced in the current season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Contestants assigned to 'hell' were made to endure uncomfortable conditions, such as eating porridge instead of regular food, sleeping on beds placed on the floor, lacking chairs to sit on, using a pot for water, and even needing permission from those in 'heaven' to use the toilet.



Bigg Boss 18: Did Arfeen Khan convert to Islam? Here's what she said

Those in 'hell' were also confined behind prison-style bars, which led to severe criticism from activists. The Chairperson of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, Nagalakshmi, took particular issue with the task, arguing that it dehumanized contestants and crossed ethical boundaries. She further emphasized that no individual should be detained against their will, pointing out that the segment drew the ire of social activists.

The police have now demanded complete transparency from the show’s organizers and warned that failure to provide the required footage could result in severe consequences. The incident has caused a significant stir among viewers and authorities alike, raising concerns about the ethical boundaries of reality television. Bigg Boss Kannada has yet to issue an official response to the notice.

Latest Videos