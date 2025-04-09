Rice's free-kick brilliance fires Arsenal to stunning 3-0 win over Real Madrid in UCL thriller (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Arsenal took a giant stride towards their first-ever Champions League semi-final appearance with a stunning 3-0 victory over 15-time European champions Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night. Declan Rice was the star of the show, netting two sensational free-kicks in the second half, before Mikel Merino sealed a dream night for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Saka Returns and Shines on a Historic Night

Bukayo Saka, making his first start in 108 days after hamstring surgery, played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s attacking masterclass. The winger won both free-kicks that Rice dispatched with incredible precision and tormented Real Madrid's defence all night long. His return proved to be a game-changer in a match Arsenal fans will never forget.

Cagey First Half Sets the Stage

Despite dominating the opening 45 minutes, Arsenal were unable to find the net before the break. Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, and Rice all came close, while Saka fizzed dangerous balls across the face of goal. Real Madrid had their chances too, with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham combining for a slick move that nearly broke the deadlock. However, David Raya stood firm to keep the scores level.

Rice Delivers Set-Piece Masterclass

The breakthrough came in the 58th minute after Saka was brought down just outside the area. Rice stepped up and curled a flawless free-kick around the wall and into the net past a stranded Thibaut Courtois. Just 12 minutes later, he repeated the trick, this time from a slightly different angle, leaving Courtois no chance as the Emirates erupted in celebration.

Merino Caps Off Glorious Night

Arsenal refused to settle for two and kept pushing. Teenage substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly played a key role in the third, showing great awareness to set up Merino, who slotted home a precise finish to put Arsenal in dreamland. With the second leg to come at the Santiago Bernabeu, Arteta’s men now have one foot firmly in the semi-finals.

Arteta’s Belief Justified as Arsenal Make Statement

Prior to the match, Arteta had said his side could beat Real Madrid and write their own history — and on a magical North London night, they delivered. With the likes of Saka, Rice, and the emerging Lewis-Skelly leading the charge, Arsenal’s belief in a first Champions League title feels more real than ever.

Second Leg Awaits at the Bernabeu

Despite the commanding lead, Arsenal will know the job isn’t done yet. Real Madrid’s pedigree in Europe means they will come out fighting in the return leg in their home ground. But with momentum, form, and confidence on their side, Arsenal fans will be dreaming of another historic night — this time in Madrid.

