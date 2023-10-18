Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui raises his voice against unfair duty allotment, here's how Anurag Dobhal reacted

    In yesterday's Bigg Boss 17 episode, there was a debate on the house duties when Munawar Faruqui stepped in and made a point that the duties that were allotted were being carried out in an unfair manner. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui raises his voice against unfair duty allotment, here's how Anurag Dobhal reacted RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 kickstarted this Sunday and as the contestants are trying to adapt to the new environment, there are already fights happening. Stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui who is one of the contestants was termed as most potential among other housemates by Bigg Boss. Yesterday, there was a debate on the house duties when Munawar stepped in and made a point that the duties that were allotted were being carried out in an unfair manner. 

    Everyone is expected to execute their allotted chores now that the regular routines of the house are in full flow. This, however, was not the case. The housemates expressed their displeasure that not everyone was carrying out their allotted responsibilities. When Munawar noticed this, he brought it up with the members of the Dimaag house, saying that the chores had been assigned but were being carried out in an unjust manner. 

    Following this, Munawar was called to the confession room once more, and Bigg Boss reminded Munawar that he was a housemate with a lot of potential and that he would like to hear Munawar's thoughts on the house's current occurrences. Munawar is one of the first Bigg Boss candidates to be brought into the confession room this frequently and for an up-close chat with Bigg Boss himself.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Bigg Boss 17 contestants

    This season of Bigg Boss includes Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vikki Jain, comedian Munawar Faruqui, former journalist Jigna Vora, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan, actors Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt, Navid Sole, and rapper and singer Khanzaadi. 
     

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Jigna Vohra's behavior, Soniya Bansal takes a stand RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Jigna Vohra's behavior, Soniya Bansal takes a stand

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next

    Bigg Boss praises Munawar Faruqui in the show, believes he will keep it real in the game RKK

    Bigg Boss praises Munawar Faruqui in the show, believes he will keep it real in the game

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Recent Stories

    Did Britney Spears get an 'abortion' done while dating THIS singer? KNOW details vma

    Did Britney Spears get an 'abortion' done while dating THIS singer? KNOW details

    If you could eliminate one thing from the world, what would it be Israel's one-word response to X user snt

    'If you could eliminate one thing from the world, what would it be?' Israel's one-word response to X user

    7 habits of SUCCESSFUL people rkn eai

    7 habits of SUCCESSFUL people

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Hamas offers to release women and children hostages if Israel halts airstrikes in Gaza: Report snt

    Hamas offers to release women and children hostages if Israel halts airstrikes in Gaza: Report

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon