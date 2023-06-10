Adipurush: Advance bookings to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film to commence on THIS date; Know details

Directed by Om Raut, the Bhushan Kumar-produced Adipurush is recording astounding advance collections in the Overseas Markets. Read the detailed report only here. Adipurush is one of the much-awaited historical saga films which has already piqued the excitement of audiences.

The countdown for the release of the Om Raut-directed Adipurush has started. The Bhushan Kumar production, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as leading characters, is among the most anticipated films of Indian cinema and is all gearing up for a theatrical release on June 16.

With less than a week before its arrival, the team is now moving on to the final leg of its campaign with extensive planning on the release strategies. According to reports from a leading Bollywood entertainment portal, the national-wide advance bookings for Adipurush will open in full swing on Sunday, June 11.

Trade source in his quote giving an insight on the advance booking scenario for Adipurush to the entertainment portal, said, "Adipurush team is ready to open the doors for their audience to book the tickets from Sunday in full swing. Some select properties might open on Saturday, but the full-fledged bookings plan to open from Sunday morning."

The source also shared, "The Hindi screen count gets expected to be around 4000, whereas the film is targeting a nationwide release on over 6200 screens."

Adding about the excitement of audiences and fans to watch Adipurush in theatres ever since Pathaan, the source said, "It is the most anticipated event spectacle of the year. The team is going all out with their release model. There is a chance of it topping 6500 screens too. We shall have an exact count by Wednesday."

The advance has opened in the overseas market. The response so far is damn good. The sales in Australia and New Zealand with seven more days to go is higher than KGF Chapter 2, an exceptional milestone achieved by the makers.

